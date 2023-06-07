Constables Meihawai Bell-Robertson (recently graduated) and Ngareima Bell-Robertson her sister who graduated in 2022.

A police strategy to target diversity so the force reflects the community it serves has seen an uptake in minor ethnicities joining the thin blue frontline.

Yesterday, the Herald printed the latest data on the ethnic breakdown of the New Zealand Police.

Today, we look at some of the newer recruits to the police and their background.

Constable Alby Munang.





Alby Munang (Malaysian)

From Borneo to Timaru

Alby Munang, who was born in Malaysia, was one of 75 police graduates from the 365 Wing - graduating second in his wing on May 4.

Munang says he had the right skill set to start the challenging job of policing.

“I want to help in a way that others might not be able to. I understand that there are many ways to help a person and thanks to my training I believe I have the right skill set to do so,” he said.

Munang was born in Borneo and is stationed at Timaru.





Abbey checks out Porirua's Royal NZ Police College This morning Abbey headed down to The Royal New Zealand Police College to meet Wing 355, 23 wāhine Māori preparing for their graduation next week! Posted by Breakfast on Monday, June 20, 2022





Constable Meihawai Bell-Robertson (Māori)

A whānau affair

Policing is a whānau affair for Meihawai Bell-Robertson who joined her twin sister Constable Ngareima Bell-Robertson, who graduated last year, in Counties Manukau District.

“I have been waiting for this moment since I was five years old,” said Bell-Robertson.

“Others see me as a role model, so being out on the front line, I hope I can make some difference and I really want to inspire other women to join too.”

Her twin sister Ngareima Bell-Robertson (Ngāti Maniapoto), who graduated 10 wings ago in June 2022, was featured on television news while still a recruit.

The TVNZ Breakfast show interviewed some of the 355 wing prior to their graduation and Bell-Robertson spoke on live television saying: “I joined because I wanted to become a better role model for my family and my siblings as well… I am so proud to be part of 355, this diverse group of wāhine – I am truly privileged to be part of this wing.”





Constable Ray Edmonds (Māori)

He ain’t heavy, he’s my brother

Another proud sister is Constable Victoria Makea (Ngāti Porou, Ngāpuhi), from Tokoroa, who was there to see her big brother Ray Edmonds (Bay of Plenty) graduate.

The whānau have a sporting pedigree, with Edmonds having represented Bay of Plenty Rugby in his earlier years, and Makea being a Chiefs Manawa player. Edmonds, who worked in Australia before returning to the Bay, was inspired to join the police by Makea’s stories of helping others.

“I’ve always had a passion for helping people, especially the less fortunate,” he said.

Constable Victoria Makea and her brother Constable Ray Edmonds.

Petelo Tangilanu (Samoan)

From the pulpit to the police

Petelo Tangilanu, a bishop at his local church in Mt Roskill, Auckland, was inspired to join the police after Sergeant Male’ela (Pete) Nassau spoke to his church youth group.

And to make Tangilanu’s graduation even more special Nassau was there as well as whānau.

“My service in the church sparked a desire to become a police officer as I worked closely with them to make a difference in the lives of our youth,” said Tangilanu. “I want to be an example to the youth in our community.”

Constable Petelo Tangilanu.

Amanda Wilson, Pasifika

Psychology student joins the ranks

Amanda Wilson - the first Pasifika woman to receive the leadership award since Constable Shayna Tapusoa with Wing 319 in 2018 - acknowledged the honour and privilege as she addressed her graduating colleagues.

“When I look at our wing, I see leaders among you all,” she said.

“You don’t need an award to be a leader within your communities, remember that. “I hope you all know that I am so proud of each and every one of you and all of the obstacles we’ve had to overcome.”

Wilson worked as a flight attendant before joining the police and is currently studying for her bachelor’s degree majoring in psychology and minoring in rehabilitation studies, through Massey University.