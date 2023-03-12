Auckland iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei is not too scared to invest in its whānau and is spending millions on its Māori kaupapa-designed architectural whare.
Tonight’s episode of The Drawing Board on Whakaatea Māori looks at the whare being built by the Auckland iwi.
Host Derek Kawaiti travels to a small papakainga development in Rapaki with Perry Royal as Ngāti Whatua unveils plans to expand its ground-breaking, multi-level papakainga development in Tamaki Makaurau, as part of its vision.
The eight-part series The Drawing Board examines the past, present and what future architectural designs in Aotearoa might look like.
Hosted by a professor of architecture at Victoria University of Wellington, Kawiti (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou), leads viewers on a journey of exploration, visiting construction sites and completed buildings.
