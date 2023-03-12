Derek travels to a small papakainga development in Rapaki with Perry Royal, and Ngāti Whatua unveils plans to expand its ground-breaking, multi-level papakainga development in Tamaki Makaurau. Video / Faultline Films. Made with funding from NZ on Air and Te Mangai Paho.

Auckland iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei is not too scared to invest in its whānau and is spending millions on its Māori kaupapa-designed architectural whare.

Tonight’s episode of The Drawing Board on Whakaatea Māori looks at the whare being built by the Auckland iwi.

Host Derek Kawaiti travels to a small papakainga development in Rapaki with Perry Royal as Ngāti Whatua unveils plans to expand its ground-breaking, multi-level papakainga development in Tamaki Makaurau, as part of its vision.

The eight-part series The Drawing Board examines the past, present and what future architectural designs in Aotearoa might look like.

Hosted by a professor of architecture at Victoria University of Wellington, Kawiti (Ngāti Hine, Ngāpuhi, Tūhoe, Ngāti Porou), leads viewers on a journey of exploration, visiting construction sites and completed buildings.

