“Is it a fact that, 102 years ago in a major thesis, Sir Apirana Ngata set out the very circumstances of the Treaty, and he said that Māori ceded sovereignty.”

“As I said, our position is the Crown is sovereign,” repeated Luxon, “and also importantly the Treaty of Waitangi has protections in there for both Crown and Māori interests.”

Swarbrick repeated her question, “are we to take from that answer that the Prime Minister believes that Māori ceded sovereignty?”

Luxon replied saying he did not know how he could be clearer in answer to the first question.

Swarbrick then asked Luxon directly when Māori ceded sovereignty.

Luxon responded by saying the Treaty of Waitangi was the founding document of New Zealand and it had protection for Māori and Crown interests.

“But as I said to you, the position is very clear, the Crown, Māori ceded sovereignty to the Crown.”

Swarbrick also referenced a Waitangi Tribunal finding from 10 years ago that “the rangatira who signed Te Tiriti o Waitangi in February 1840 did not cede their sovereignty to Britain”.