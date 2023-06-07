The changing face of the New Zealand police better reflects the communities they serve

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins with Police Minister Ginny Andersen and Police Commissioner Andrew Coster inspect a graduating wing in Porirua. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Māori, Pasifika and Asians joining the New Zealand police are giving the force a more diverse team better equipped to deal with many cultural communities they serve, says the country’s senior Māori female police officer Tania Kura.

The Deputy Commissioner, in charge of district operations, said ensuring diversity in police was important for all peoples in Aotearoa New Zealand.

When Kura was appointed to the statutory police deputy commissioner role, she became the first wahine Māori to obtain that position. Recruitment, among many other police portfolios sits under her brief.

Police Deputy Commissioner Tania Kura. Photo / File

“We are absolutely committed to delivering the best possible policing service for New Zealanders by attracting recruits with a diverse range of skills and life experience,” said Kura, who has whakapapa to Tainui.

She said the targeted recruitment of Māori, Pasifika and Asians over the past five years, was part of the long-term strategic plan.

https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/lnxcX/1/

“The diversity across police has continued to improve since 2017,” Kura said.

“The number of sworn Māori officers has grown by 39 per cent, Pasifika by 77 per cent, and the number of Asian officers has grown by 152 per cent.

“Also, 36 per cent of new graduates since 2017 are female and there has been a 60 per cent increase in female FTE staff since 2017.

“With our growth in diversity we increasingly have a Police service which reflects the communities we serve. This means a broader range of experiences to inform the work of our frontline and non-sworn Police staff, enhancing the tailored response we can give New Zealanders.

“Police continue to prioritise building and strengthening the diversity of our service, and we expect to continue to see these numbers increase over the coming years.”







