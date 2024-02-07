The wreckage of the bus on the Brynderwyn Hill which crashed and rolled 07 February 1963 killing 15 of the 35 people on board who were returning from Waitangi Day celebrations. The crash stripped most of the bodywork and all the seats except the front. Photo / NZ Herald

Yesterday February 7 marked the 61st anniversary of the Brynderwyn bus crash that claimed 15 people from across Ngāti Whātua ki te Kaipara when the bus they were in crashed off the Brynderwyn hill while returning from Waitangi Day commemorations.

Ngāti Whātua kuia Dame Nadia Glavish was supposed to be on the bus with her mother, but in the end they didn’t go because there was only one seat available.

Dame Naida remembers people were excited about going to Waitangi to see Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh and also attend the festivities.

“We had a kaumātua, Uncle Clarky (Karaka) Wiapo, said when he shook the hand of the Queen, he was gonna put a glove on it and nobody else would ever touch his hand again. And of course we lost him in the accident,” Dame Nadia says.

Dame Naida Glavish and her mum were supposed to be on that bus that crashed on February 7, 1963 but there were not enough seats available. Photo / NZME

The bus made the journey up to Waitangi for the February 6 celebrations but on the return leg, on February 7, 1963, the brakes on the bus suddenly failed as it was coming down the Brynderwyns, sending the group plummeting down a sheer cliff face. Fourteen passengers died instantly, another later that day. The remaining passengers suffered varying injuries from cuts and fractures to severe and paralysing spinal injuries.

It remains the worst road crash in New Zealand.

All the tūpāpaku were taken to Reweti Marae near Waimauku for the tangihanga, as most of them came from the lower Kaipara.

The 15 victims were Beryl Abraham-Paenganui, Dolly Bidois, Miriama Nathan, Steve Nathan, Emma Nielson, Ropata Pouaka, Ngarotokurua Molly Povey, Colleen Margaret Sheffield, Peter Tapene, Maringi Kaa Taratu, Eriapa Poata Uruamo, Karaka Wiapo, Celia Kidwell, Levia Kidwell, Ben Kingi.

There were also 21 people injured, including bus driver Harold Parker, 46, lacerations Lewis Nathan, 16, back injury and lacerations Valma Tapene, 13, chest injuries Annie Tapene, head injuries and fractured arm Lily Smith, 52, head lacerations and chest injuries Wikitoria Rota, 30, shoulder injury Byron Kidwell, 13, left leg compound fracture Pute Kidwell, 12, chest injuries Rangi Clark, 51, chest and spinal injuries Livia Edwards, 13, abdominal injuries Nuki Broughton, 55, chest injuries Pirangi Nathan, 15, facial lacerations and chest injuries Tunatapa Kukutai, 26, back injuries and facial lacerations Anette Houpapa, 15, fractured spine Waru Beckett, 40, chest injuries and shoulder fracture Susan Tane, 22, chest injuries, broken back Mrs B. Neilson, back injuries Ruby Noda, 58, fractured leg and back injuries Mrs E. Moore, multiple fractures John Parata, 31, arm lacerations Elizabeth Povey, 30, neck injuries.

