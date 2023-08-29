Ten PhD scholars funded in latest round of Māori Futures Programme

Māori research organisation Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga helps students pay their fees.

Māori research organisation Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga is expected to fund up to 10 PhD scholars in the latest round of its Māori Futures Programme.

The scholarship grant includes a stipend of $33,000 a year, plus $7500 for tuition fees, and runs for two years.

Applicants must be high-achieving Māori doctoral students who are enrolled, or intend to enrol, at a Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga tertiary education partner institution.

It says the programme is about growing tomorrow’s Māori research leaders who are able to set and pursue strong research directions to produce knowledge, foundational to building a flourishing future for Māori.

The award is for a two-year duration and completion date is expected to be on or before the end of 2025.

Ngā Pae o te Māramatanga’s vision is to grow and enhance Māori-led research and excellence.



