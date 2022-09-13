Marchers gathered at Parliament five years ago to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the Maori Language Petition being presented. Photo / NZME

This week marks the return of Te Wiki o te Reo Māori (Māori Language Week). Te reo is one of two official languages spoken in Aotearoa (along with sign language) - English, although widely spoken, is in fact a de facto language.

The week is part of a greater movement to recognise and promote the use of te reo among all New Zealanders. The movement celebrated its 50th year on September 14, since the presentation of a Māori language petition that called for recognition of te reo as a living language.

Anyone can get involved in the week and broaden their knowledge and understanding of te reo, which is in the midst of a major revival. Several workplaces, schools, and community groups in the region have enthusiastically adopted bicultural principles.

Tiki Johnston, from Ngati Hei, says the 50th anniversary of Te Petihana Reo Māori makes celebrating Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori extra special this year.

"I'll be watching the broadcast of the anniversary events on Whakaata Māori, and reflecting with gratitude on the tireless work of all those champions of te reo Māori. I'll be thinking of Ngā Tamatoa, and all those who signed the petition, all the kuia and karaua who have worked to set up kohanga reo, and kura kaupapa Māori around the motu, and of those founders of wānanga and kura reo, that mean we are able to learn our reo, he taonga tuku iho.

"At 12pm Wenerei 14 o Hepetema, Te Wā Tuku Reo Māori - a moment for us all to speak or sing in te reo Māori - my children will be in their Māori-medium classes in Tāmaki-Makaurau-Auckland, and I'm very grateful to their teachers."

"I'll take that Māori language moment to say a karakia and set an intention for continuing to learn and speak te reo not just in Te Wiki O Te Reo Māori but throughout the year! I'll also be thinking of our tīpuna, and will feel connected to them through our shared language.

"I'll be thinking of the generation that were not allowed to speak te reo, and all the mamae and loss that has caused. I'll be acknowledging the efforts of our haukāinga, who keep the flame of te reo alight on our marae."

Johnston says while Ngāti Hei is a small iwi with limited resources, and is not an education provider, "our kaumatua and descendants of Hei have been involved with promoting reo Māori and tikanga Māori through the school in Whitianga, and through the celebration of Tuia 250, with the teaching of waiata, kōrero and kapa haka. Ngāti Hei has also held wānanga for iwi members where they can learn elements of reo such as pepeha, mōteatea and karakia".

Opportunities for non-speakers to learn te reo within Hauraki-Coromandel have been affected by the restrictions imposed by the response to Covid. However, Johnston says "there are lots of excellent resources online, and there are many books that can help in the journey to learn te reo, such as Māori Made Easy by Scotty Morrison, and Māori at Home by Scotty and Stacey Morrison".

"If you're closer to a larger centre there are courses at Te Wānanga o Aotearoa and other tertiary providers, just have a look online. There are podcasts such as Taringa, and reo lessons on Whakaata Māori-Māori Television. In Tāmaki-Makaurau-Auckland many libraries have kōrero groups, where people keen to learn te reo can get together and converse. Maybe putting a message out on a Facebook group would help keen language learners find others to get together, study and kōrero i te reo Māori."

Tōku reo, tōku ohooho, tōku reo, tōku māpihi maurea, tōku reo, tōku whakakai marihi!