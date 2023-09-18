Te Whānau Puoro from Flaxmere College. Pictured (L-R) are Izrael Shields, Naiara Marshall, Aroha Sellwood, Koha Sellwood, Shayne Te Kuru and Hohua Mitai-Price. Photo / Chontalle Musson

Te Whānau Puoro from Flaxmere College and Tamatea High School in Hawke’s Bay have taken first place at the national final of Smokefree Tangata Beats in Tāmaki Makaurau.

“This is honestly beyond what we wanted to achieve,” says Te Whānau Puoro’s Shayne Te Kuru (Ngāti Pāhaurewa, Ngāti Kahungunu), who described the win as “amazing”.

The group’s success comes after a nationwide effort by hundreds of rangatahi to make it to Friday’s final at Q Theatre in the heart of the city.

Entrants in the competition - which requires that they include elements of Māori or Pasifika culture in their performance - competed over winter in 35 heats and finals from Invercargill to Whangārei held in conjunction with the Smokefree Rockquest.

The national finalists were selected from videos sent by the regional winners and judged by a panel from the NZ music industry.

“Our main goal was to put out our message,” says Te Kuru (vocals, pūtātara).

“We just want to get our message across that our generation, this generation, we are still aware of the impacts of what colonisation and land confiscation has upon us. We just want people to know that we are still here, and we will forever be here,” she says.

Te Whānau Puoro’s line-up included Aroha Sellwood (vocals, guitar), Izrael Shields (guitar), Naiara Marshall (keys), Hohua Mitai-Price (bass), Koha Sellwood (drums) and Te Kuru.

They won $3000 in musical equipment from Rockshop and an NZ On Air newtracks recording, video and promo grant.

Mahuika, from Onslow College in Wellington, won both the Smokefree Mana Wahine and Te Reo awards.

First place in the solo/duo category went to Twin Harmony from Shirley Boys High School in Christchurch. The duo is made up of twins Tane Pakeha-Heke and Aka Pakeha-Heke, who both feature on guitar and vocals.

Tane Pakeha-Heke says he loves performing with his brother Aka.

“Since we are twin brothers, and we have been together since the womb, it’s the type of relationship that you can’t get from anyone else,” he says.

“We love music. The more we can give the message of no more violence and we are all in this together, whānau for whānau, then we will happily do so no matter our kaupapa and no matter what’s going on.”

The judges were Reuben Butler (of the Modern Māori Quartet), Petrina Togi-Sa’ena (of the Pacific Music Awards), Lucky Lance (of Team Dynamite) and Tree (musician Katrina Manu).

Smokefree Tangata Beats standout successes through the years include Nesian Mystik - the only New Zealand band to ever have 10 singles all certified gold or platinum - plus Ria Hall, Spacifix, Adeaze, Strangely Arousing and Alien Weaponry.

The full list of awards from the Smokefree Tangata Beats regional final:

1st place band - Te Whānau Puoro - Flaxmere College, Tamatea High School

2nd place band - Mystery - Alfriston College

3rd place band - Reckless - Rutherford Junior High, Whanganui Intermediate

1st place solo/duo - Twin Harmony, Shirley Boys High School

Musicianship award - Mystery (bass player) - Alfriston College

Smokefree Mana Wahine Award: Mahuika - Onslow College

NZ Music Commission Best Song: Knelle Marsters - Papatoetoe High School

Smokefree Best Vocal: Knelle Marsters - Papatoetoe High School

Te Reo Award: Mahuika - Onslow College