The Matariki star cluster. Photo / Stephen Chadwick

As Matariki approaches, Waikato-based traditional voyaging trust Te Toki has announced its grants programme to support local Waikato groups in their Matariki ki Waikato initiatives.

Whānau, groups, organisations and communities can apply for one of 20 sponsorships to the value of $1000 to $2000. Applicants are encouraged to honour Matariki by hosting events for the Waikato community.

Following the inaugural Matariki national holiday last year, Te Toki founder and tohunga waka Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr says this Matariki funding represents what Te Toki is based on — giving back to the community that has worked tirelessly to support Te Toki.

“We are keen to connect with kaupapa that bring people together and connect people to our taiao in ways that relate to the principles and values of Matariki. We hope to see Matariki celebrations in a range of places and spaces, and we can’t wait to hear about them too,” says Barclay-Kerr.

Hoturoa Barclay-Kerr. Photo / Supplied

Te Toki is looking to support projects that align with the three major principles of Matariki:

● Remembrance — honouring those we have lost since the last rising of Matariki

● Celebrating the present — gathering to give thanks for what we have

● Looking to the future — looking forward to the promise of a new year

Te Toki is encouraging all Waikato rōpū to apply for the funding. Applications close on June 23. Recipients will be contacted by July 3.

To find out more on the Te Toki Voyaging Trust Matariki Community Funding Applications, go to the Te Toki Facebook page.