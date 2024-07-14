Te Tai Tokerau tertiary scholarship winners named

Northland Regional Council 2024 Tū i te ora scholarship winners. From left (top row) Huia Clarke, Barbara Goodwin, Isabella Jensen. (bottom row) Winiwini Kingi, Alyssa Olsen and Sequoia Stevens

Using science to identify Far North marae at risk from coastal erosion, green chemical science, and combining mātauranga Māori with western science helped secure scholarships for three Northland students.

Six Northland tertiary students have been selected for the Northland Regional Council Tū i te ora scholarship, which supports students in studies relating to its environmental and regulatory functions.

These functions contribute towards the council’s vision Tiakina te taiao, tuia te here tangata – Nurture the environment, bring together the people.

Scholarship recipient Huia Clarke said she wanted to be an example of someone from a small, low decile school who was achieving.

She said she hoped to encourage more Māori and more rural people to go to university.