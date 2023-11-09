Te Pāti Māori not under investigation over Manurewa Marae polling booth

Thousands of New Zealanders were vaccinated at Manurewa Marae during the pandemic. Photo / Michael Craig

Thousands of New Zealanders were vaccinated at Manurewa Marae during the pandemic. Photo / Michael Craig

Electoral Commissioner Karl Le Quesne has received no complaints against Te Pāti Māori over its candidate or the Manurewa Marae polling booth.

A report yesterday claimed the Electoral Commission was under scrutiny over its decision to set up a polling booth at Manurewa Marae, where Te Pāti Māori candidate Takutai Moana Kemp is the CEO.

Kemp won the Tāmaki Makaurau Electorate by 4 votes after last week’s Special Votes were tallied.

In a text to Le Quesne from Te Pāti Māori Party secretary Lance Norman he asked: “Could you please advise if Te Pāti Māori is under investigation with regards to the Manurewa Mare polling booth.

“Lance Norman, Te Pāti Māori, Secretary.”

Le Quesne replied: Kia Ora Lance. We have not had any complaints about Te Pāti Māori in relation to the marae. Ngā mihi. Karl Le Quesne.”

Manurewa Marae was one of 37 commissioned where whānau - Māori and Pākehā - could go to vote around Aotearoa and was one of eight in Auckland, that included Hoani Waititi Marae in West Auckland, Makaurau Marae at Ihumato, Ruapōtaka Marae in Glen Innes and Ōrakei Marae in Ōrakei.

The report yesterday said the issue was “conduct at the marae”, in the wake of a tightly contested race in Tāmaki Makaurau, which saw Kemp secure victory over Labour MP Peeni Henare by just four votes — a stark contrast from the 495-vote lead Henare held on election night.

Those claims have been hotly disputed by Te Pāti Māori party president John Tamihere.

Manurewa Marae has long been a focal point in the South Auckland community and during the Covid pandemic vaccinated thousands of New Zealanders. It is also been a longtime community foodbank.

Tamihere said allegations food was offered at polling booths to influence voters was “innuendo” and without evidence.

He said polling booths were run by the government, not the marae or Māori.

Tamihere said this was “mischief making” by disgruntled folk and no one had any issues with voting stations at schools or church halls but put it on a marae, and it suddenly becomes a major issue.

The commission admitted to Whakaata Māori: “We can confirm that we have received complaints about activities at the Manurewa Marae, including whether the provision of food could be considered treating.”

Treating, the act of offering goods or services to influence voters, carries a high burden of proof, requiring evidence of “a corrupt intention” to warrant legal action.

The commission also disclosed: “We have also received a complaint about the Electoral Commission’s use of the Manurewa Marae as a voting place.”

Tamihere said Kemp has worked tirelessly for Māori in Tāmaki Makaurau and that’s why she narrowly won her electorate.

A recount of the Tāmaki Makaurau votes will happen on Monday.

