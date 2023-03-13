Te Pāti Māori co-leaders Debbie Ngarewa-Packer and Rawiri Waititi. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Te Pāti Māori’s rise in the polls has its two-person parliamentary team pleased, but it’s just another day of doing the mahi for their people, says party co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer.

Yesterday’s poll showed Labour could form a government with the support of the Green Party and Te Pāti Māori.

The two main parties are still neck and neck, with just two points separating National and Labour.

The poll sees Labour losing two percentage points, on 36 per cent, and National losing three, on 34 per cent, with the Greens rising four points to 11 per cent.

On these numbers, Labour and the Greens together would have 60 seats - and would need the support of Te Pāti Māori (up two points to 3 per cent) to govern.

Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi. Photo / NZME

David Seymour’s Act Party is up one point to 11 - not enough to form a government with National.

A National-Act bloc would have just 57 seats, falling short of the magic 61 seats needed - even with Te Pāti Māori’s support.

And in the preferred Prime Minister stakes, Chris Hipkins is up four points to 27 per cent.

National leader Christopher Luxon is down five points to 17 per cent and Ngarewa-Packer’s co-leader Rawiri Waititi makes a booming entrance on 1 per cent.

“I will say we have been very consistent,” Ngarewa-Packer said.

“We have always believed that the biggest poll is how our whānau on the ground respond to us.

“Our people know if they want a party that’s going to be addressing poverty and progressive climate action, that’s Te Pāti Māori.

“The voters know there has to be someone that holds these large parties to account.”

She says for a small party, they have negotiating leverage.

“We are a party of hope and I’m personally happy to see that the disruptive two in the House, the smallest party, has actually got a preferred Prime Minister. What are the odds of that?” Ngarewa-Packer laughed.