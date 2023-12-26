2023 Te Matatini champions Te Whānau-ā-Apanui.

Te Matatini chairman Ta [Sir] Selwyn Parata and chief executive Carl Ross have welcomed reassurance from the new Government that it will honour its commitment to fostering the love of kapa haka within the regions and fund the premier biannual kapa haka event Te Matatini.

Ross says the endorsement recognises the positive impact kapa haka has on our society and shows how the cultural art form is embraced by all New Zealanders.

“The Government’s commitment to funding not only sustains our world-class cultural event, but also serves as a testament to the importance placed on preserving and celebrating kapa haka across Aotearoa New Zealand. We appreciate the continued support,” Ross said.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis.

Last year, Te Matatini’s budget was boosted to $34 million over two years, up from $2.9m per year.

Finance Minister Nicola Willis confirmed Te Matatini will get the money it needs and said she will not be breaking that commitment while announcing her pre-Christmas mini-Budget.

The majority of the current funding has been invested into the regions to align with Te Matatini’s vision: “Mana Motuhake ki te Kainga: Matatū, Mataora, Matatini ki te ao - rohe-led and Te Matatini-enabled, supporting the kapa haka aspirations of each rohe.” The focus is fostering the love of kapa haka within the country’s regions and empowering individual communities to decide how resources are invested.

More than 70,000 spectators attend the Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata event, and a further 1.8m people stream the festival online. The economic contribution to the Auckland region when it hosted the event in February, was at least $22m.

Parata says kapa haka plays a pivotal role in showcasing the diversity and significance of Māori performing arts.

“Kapa haka is a platform for both traditional and contemporary kapa haka groups, fostering a sense of unity and pride among performers and spectators, while celebrating and retaining the Māori culture and language.”