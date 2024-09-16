Advertisement
Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga Festival 2025 to launch on Friday

RNZ
2 mins to read
Te Reanga Morehu o Rātana perform at Te Kāhui Maunga Regionals in Hawera. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

By RNZ

Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga Festival 2025 will launch officially this Friday in New Plymouth, beginning the countdown to one of the largest cultural events in te ao Māori.

Friday’s launch will include performances from Te Kāhui Maunga kapa haka rōpu - the festival hosts - including signature waiata, including the world-renowned like Poi E.

Also set to be revealed will be the highly anticipated announcement of the tournament judges, who mark the seven disciplines of the competition.

The haka experts are responsible for assessing the 55 rōpu set to take the stage, eventually narrowing them down to a top 12. They will then compete on the final day for the prestigious Ngapo & Pimia Wehi, Duncan McIntyre Trophy on Saturday, March 1.

A record number of teams qualifying meant the national kapa haka competition needed to be extended by another day.

The festival will now span five days, beginning with a pōwhiri on February 24.

The 2023 Te Matatini Herenga Waka Herenga Tangata competition held in Auckland saw 45 teams qualify.

The official launch will be held at the Bowl of Brooklands in New Plymouth on Friday, starting at 10am.

It will be livestreamed on Te Ao Māori News, Te Karere, Te Reo o Te Uru and Te Matatini online platforms.

