Te Reanga Morehu o Rātana perform at Te Kāhui Maunga Regionals in Hawera. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises

By RNZ

Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga Festival 2025 will launch officially this Friday in New Plymouth, beginning the countdown to one of the largest cultural events in te ao Māori.

Friday’s launch will include performances from Te Kāhui Maunga kapa haka rōpu - the festival hosts - including signature waiata, including the world-renowned like Poi E.

Also set to be revealed will be the highly anticipated announcement of the tournament judges, who mark the seven disciplines of the competition.

The haka experts are responsible for assessing the 55 rōpu set to take the stage, eventually narrowing them down to a top 12. They will then compete on the final day for the prestigious Ngapo & Pimia Wehi, Duncan McIntyre Trophy on Saturday, March 1.