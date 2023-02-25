Te Matatini 2023 winners: Te Whānau a Apanui.

On the back of winning Te Matatini 2023, kapa haka champions Te Whānau a Apanui have quickly endorsed one of their own, Te Pāti Māori co-leader Rawiri Waititi, as their man to win the Waiariki electorate again in the upcoming election.

While kapa haka is supposed to be a non-political vehicle, the exposure of the event gives the winners and the performers a platform, especially in the seven Māori electoral seats.

Just as Te Whānau a Apanui kapa haka were crowned the champions, they announced their support for Te Matatini host and Waiariki MP Waititi as the official Waiariki candidate for Te Pāti Maori.

“Te Matatini epitomises everything that our Pāti Māori movement stands for; mana motuhake, being proud to be Māori, believing in ourselves, and what better place to announce than at the most revered festival of Māoridom” said Waititi.

Te Pāti Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi. Photo/File

“Waiariki has long been the backbone of Te Pāti Māori. If it wasn’t for the Waiariki electorate having the courage and the confidence to elect me as their representative in the last election, our movement wouldn’t be where it is today and for that, I will be eternally grateful.

“There is a lot more work to do, and in order for us to experience the full might of our power as Tangata Whenua, I am asking all Māori to follow in Waiariki’s footsteps by voting Te Pāti Māori all the way; electorate and party vote.”

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere said Waititi’s “undoubted holding of this seat changes the faith folk can having in voting Te Pāti Māori”.

Te Pāti Māori co leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer was endorsed as the Te Tai Hauāuru candidate at the Ratana celebrations in January, and Mariameno Kapa-Kingi as the candidate for the party in Te Tai Tokerau at Waitangi

Manurewa CEO Takutai Moana Kemp has been selected to stand for Te Pāti Māori in Tamaki Makaurau.