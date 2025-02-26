Taranaki’s windfall follows a growing trend. An independent evaluation of the 2023 festival in Auckland, commissioned by Te Matatini and conducted by Angus & Associates, found that the event injected nearly $22m into the city’s economy.

That year, 70,000 attendees spent an average of $925 each on accommodation, food, and transport, totalling $14.4m. The 46 kapa haka teams collectively spent $1.7m travelling to Auckland, averaging $38,000 per team. This year, 55 teams are competing on the Matatini stage.

The festival’s economic impact has grown with each iteration: Napier-Hastings saw a $9m boost in 2017 and Wellington $15m in 2019. Given this upward trajectory, Taranaki is poised to see similar—if not greater—returns.

In a Facebook post on Monday, New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom said the benefits of Matatini extended beyond financial gains.

“Hosting Te Matatini is an honour for our region. It not only showcases Māori culture on a grand stage but brings an energy and vibrancy that ripples through our community. The impact—economically, socially, and culturally—is massive."

The Angus and Associates evaluation notes that beyond the money, Te Matatini is a powerful driver of cultural engagement and community pride. The 2023 report found that 8.9 out of 10 attendees felt motivated to learn or use more te reo Māori after the event. More than a quarter spoke te reo Māori well, while 29% had limited proficiency but were eager to improve.

Pue sees this as a key outcome.

“In places like Te Kāhui Maunga, where we’re a relatively small kapa haka rohe, this is what our kids need to see,” he says. “They need to witness the big names, the best of the best, and know they, too, can be on that stage one day.”

Hosting Te Matatini in a smaller region has presented challenges, but Pue is clear — Taranaki was ready.

“We asked for this. We fought for this. And we made it happen,” he says. “Yes, it’s been tough at times, but nothing is impossible.”

New Plymouth’s unique venue, the TSB Bowl of Brooklands, has set this year’s event apart, he says. Initial concerns about its suitability have faded, with Pue saying its distinct setting has made the experience memorable.

Te Matatini crowds are enthusiastic supporters of kapa haka performances at Bowl of Brooklands, New Plymouth. Photo / Te Matatini Enterprises.

“People are going to remember Te Matatini Te Kāhui Maunga because we did things differently,” he says. “And it worked.”

His message is simple; for those yet to experience the magic: “Come down and see it for yourself.”

Te Matatini CEO Carl Ross says the event is recognised for its positive contributions to the economy, culture, and health.

“When we talk about economic impact, Angus and Associates projected $26.5m for the last festival, and every year, their forecasts are incredibly close to reality.”

Finals day tickets sold out

Ross announced on Wednesday that all tickets for Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga 2025 finals day had sold out and that there would be no gate sales.

“The Bowl of Brooklands holds 15,000, and we are at capacity. It’s an amazing feeling to know that we have achieved a sold-out finals day,” he said.

Pue said he was thrilled so many had embraced the power and beauty of kapa haka.

“It’s so wonderful that so many people from near and afar want to come and enjoy the magic that is Te Matatini o Te Kāhui Maunga.”

Tickets are still available for today and tomorrow.