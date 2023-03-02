Te Matatini 2023 winners: Te Whānau a Apanui. Photo / Supplied

Auckland councillor and Te Matatini ambassador Alf Filipaina says the $1.2 million the council put up to underwrite the 2023 Te Matatini national kapa haka competition was money well spent.

And Filipaina says the extra resource from Council Controlled Organisations (CCOs) - Watercare, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, Eke Panuku and Auckland Transport - helped make the Te Matatini 2023, held at Eden Park, a fantastic showcase of Tamaki Makaurau at its sparkling best.

Filipaina said he’d like to see the “olympics of kapa haka” return to Eden Park, but that was up to the Te Matatini society.

Auckland Manukau ward councillor Alf Filipaina said he’d like to see the "olympics of kapa haka" return to Eden Park. Photo / Ricky Wilson

“We may not get it for another 10 to 15 years, that’s up to obviously Te Matatini Society, but definitely it was a success and definitely money well spent.”

Te Matatini was also a success on the screen.

More than 1.8 million Kiwis tuned in to watch the event.

Around 730,000 New Zealanders watched the live broadcast on TVNZ 2 while 188,000 streamed the festival on TVNZ+.

TVNZ’s deputy director for local and commissioning contact Nevak Rogers (Rongowhakaata, Te Whānau ā Apanui, Tongan) said Te Matatini was the biggest week for the platform to date.

“[The] significant audience numbers ... tell us that Te Matatini resonated strongly with viewers across Aotearoa.

“It’s a massive exercise to produce four full days of live event coverage, and it took a big effort from TVNZ teams and our production partners Aotearoa Kapa Haka Limited and Pango Productions to make it happen.”

Te Whānau ā Apanui took home the Ngāpō Pimia Wehi Duncan McIntyre trophy and the title of Te Matatini 2023.



