Ngāti Porou kapa haka gather to honour Sir Selwyn Parata at Uepohatu Marae. Photo / E Walker Media

A leader, an orator, a man of the people - these were the words that echoed through the marae ātea in tribute to Sir Selwyn Tanetoa Parata as he received his knighthood this week.

Thousands flocked to Ruatorea last Saturday to honour Parata (Ngāti Porou, Ngāi Tahu) as he was made a Knight Companion of the New Zealand Order of Merit for his services to te iwi Māori.

Whether it be contributing as a kaikōrero on the marae or as chairman of Te Matatini, Parata has always been a “kanohi kitea” among his people.

A Ngata Memorial College and Hato Tipene old-boy, Parata’s accolades stretch into many different roles within Te Runanganui o Ngāti Porou, Te Pīhopatanga o Aotearoa, Department of Māori Affairs and, of course, Te Matatini. He has worked at all levels of whānau, hapū and iwi development, and is a strong advocate for the retention and promotion of te reo ake o Ngāti Porou.

His colleague Patrick Tangaere says Parata is most deserving of this tribute.

“He tika tonu kia riro i a ia te tohu nei, i runga anō i ngā mahi kua tutuki i a ia i ngā tau kua pahure ake nei, ā, kei te kōkiri tonu i ngā Kaupapa Māori mō tātau tonu i tēnei wā tonu.”

(“It is only right that he receives this honour because of the work he has accomplished over the years, and he is still advocating for Kaupapa Māori now.”)

Manuhiri from near and far were welcomed onto Uepōhatu Marae which has seen many momentous occasions in the past, including the Ngarimu Victoria Cross Investiture Meeting in 1943.

Wāhine were adorned with purple sashes - a trademark symbol for the Hikurangi Pariha haka group. Local kapa and schools represented in the ranks, with a roaring haka that resounded through Whakarua Park - the home of Ngāti Porou East Coast rugby.

Sir Selwyn Parata. Photo / Supplied

In addition to the Governor-General Dame Cindy Kiro, many esteemed leaders from iwi across the motu were represented among the pae. Waiata and kōrero flowed, while koha were presented during yesterday’s pōhiri.

Ngāpuhi were also well-represented at the hui, with Labour’s Peeni Henare speaking to their connections within Ngāti Porou.

“E mōhio ana [mō] te pakanga ki waenganui i a Ngāpuhi [me] Ngāti Porou.

“I te taima o taku tupuna a Tau Henare, mema pāremata, i tukuna [tana] tamaiti hei hohou i te rongo ki roto i Te Tairāwhiti nei.”

(“We know about the war between Ngāpuhi and Ngāti Porou.”

“During the time of my ancestor Tau Henare, member of Parliament, he offered his child to restore peace within Te Tairāwhiti.”)

“Koia te whakatinanatanga o te kōrero a tōku tipuna - he tāonga te whakaiti.”

(“[Selwyn is] the personification of my ancestor’s proverb - humility is a treasure”.)

Sir Selwyn Parata (left) and Te Kahautu Maxwell. Photo / E Walker Media.

Mikaia Leach was one of the many who travelled from afar for the occasion, leaving Gisborne at 5am.

“Koia tētahi o ngā poutokomanawa o Te Tairāwhiti. Koia tērā ka tae atu ahakoa te kaupapa ahakoa he hui, koia tērā hei kanohi kitea mō tātau mō Ngāti Porou whānui.”

(“He is one of the pillars of Te Tairāwhiti. He is always there no matter the occasion, he is a representative for all of Ngāti Porou”).

Leach emphasised the importance of celebrating our leaders while we can.

“Koirā te mea nui - kia kaua e tarea kia mate mai tētahi, ko te mea nui he kaupapa ora, he hui ora hei whakanui i tō tātau tangata, a Uncle Selwyn.

(That’s the main thing - that we don’t wait for someone to pass away [to celebrate them]. The main thing is that it is a life-giving occasion to celebrate our Uncle Selwyn.”)

His sister, Nori Parata, says Selwyn embodies the ‘Māui gene’.

“By that I mean he can be really contradictory, you know. Like somebody will say something ‘go right’, he will always go to the left.”

She also reminisces on their late mother, Hiria Te Kiekie Reedy, who Nori says would be very proud.

“She would be humbled by the people who have turned up here today to honour. So it’s a proud moment for us.”

“[Selwyn has] been a great tuakana to us, has always guided and kept us together as siblings and our children now.”

Parata says maintaining the ahikā and nurturing the ‘Ngāti’ in Ngāti Porou is a lifelong commitment.

He credits this passion to various mentors, including his Ngarimu and Kaua whānau, Ngoi Pewhairangi, Dr Apirana Mahuika, Koro Dewes and many others who have nurtured him throughout his journey.