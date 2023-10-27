The group has been waiting four years to see the kapa haka stage again. Photo / Te Ao

By Michael Cugley of Whakaata Maori

Te Kura o Te Paroa is ready to take on the stage at Te Mana Kuratahi next week, and defend its title of best in the nation.

Tutor Ranapia Keepa says though the group has been waiting four years to see the kapa haka stage again, the foundation on which it stands has not changed.

“Not much has changed. Every year we look to promote our iwi of Ngāt Awa. For example, Pūtauaki standing behind our school, the three marae, Te Rangihouhiri, Puawairua, Taiwhakaea. So every composition, and all of the things told through song, directly correlate with our kids, and our iwi, Ngāti Awa,” He says.

These performers are filled with energy and excitement, as they have now made their way down to Nelson for the upcoming competition.

Female leader Rongomai Williams says she is ready for the challenge ahead.

“I’ve got a little bit of pressure on me but I’m excited to represent my iwi and my hapū,” she says.

“We’re really happy to watch their stand. That was their wish, to travel down to Nelson, and stand on the stage,” Keepa says.

The competition will start and begin to stream on Monday morning, and Whakaata Māori will be livestreaming Te Kura o Te Paroa and its stand at the Te Mana Kuratahi National, next Tuesday.

“We’re also really excited,” Keepa says. “It’s been a while this event has been postponed. So it’s a chance to reunite, and bring on our dearly departed from the Mataatua region and all of Ngāt Awa,” Keepa says.