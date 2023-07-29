Andrew Little. Photo / RNZ

A Deed of Settlement signed today between the Crown and Te Korowai o Wainuiārua iwi groups includes a Crown apology and a redress package worth nearly $30 million.

Nineteen sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties will also be returned.

The historical grievances of the Central Whanganui iwi included warfare and the imposition of martial law.

The Crown also acquired land that resulted in iwi becoming virtually landless, including what later became Tongariro National Park.

Tongariro Crossing makes it different to the other Great Walks. Photo / Getty Images

Speaking at Raetihi Marae this afternoon, Minister for Treaty of Waitangi Negotiations Andrew Little said no settlement could compensate iwi for the loss they had suffered.

But he hoped the settlement would help restore the wellbeing of both the people and their lands.

“Today’s signing is a significant milestone for the people of Te Korowai o Wainuiārua and the Crown that represents the end of negotiations and the beginning of a new partnership.

“While no Treaty settlement will be able to compensate Te Korowai o Wainuiārua for the loss they have suffered, it is my sincere hope that the Treaty Settlement will be a foundation for the restoration of the wellbeing of Te Korowai o Wainuiārua people and their lands.”

The redress package:

$21.7m in financial and commercial redress

$6.8 million in cultural funding

The return of 19 sites of cultural significance and 12 commercial properties, including Crown forestry land at Erua, and the former prison site at Waikune

Conservation management redress to support the establishment of a predator-proofed ecosanctuary at Pōkākā, and a seat on the Tongariro-Taupō Conservation Board

Relationship agreements with a range of Crown agencies

A copy of the deed of settlement can be seen here.



