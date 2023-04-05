Kaitaia's Te Ahu Centre will come alive with activity next Wednesday as part of the Learning 4 LYFE free whānau event.

Organisers of a free, fun-filled Whānau Day are saying nau mai haere mai to Te Hiku residents to take part in a day of learning, connection, and community building.

The Learning 4 LYFE event will run at Kaitaia’s Te Ahu Centre next Wednesday and feature free kai and wai (food and water), fun activities, and local entertainment from Nary Herbert, Jon Pirini, Pierce Penewiripo, the KC Band and more.

Anyone who completes a five-minute survey will go into the draw to win a range of spot prizes.

Te Hurihanganui o Te Hiku is the initiative behind the event and is part of a larger pilot programme being run across six communities nationwide.

The Te Hurihanganui kaupapa aims to support communities to work together to address issues of fairness and to contribute to transforming education in Aotearoa New Zealand.

Te Hurihanganui o Te Hiku kaiwhakahaere (manager) Jaqi Brown said her team was aiming to work collaboratively with Te Hiku schools, communities, and other stakeholders to create an environment where ākonga (students) Māori and their whānau could thrive and succeed.

“By working alongside schools, early learning services and tertiary education, we hope to see a transformation as we recognise and respond to underlying biases and rebuild an education system that is responsive to whānau aspirations,” Brown said.

Te Hurihanganui o Te Hiku kaiwhakahaere (manager) Jaqi Brown.

“We want to hear from our whānau in Te Hiku so we can understand the goals they have for their future generations when it comes to education.”

Ngāi Takoto and Te Rarawa iwi are leading Te Hurihanganui o Te Hiku and, as Brown explains, “are taking a holistic approach to support ākonga Māori and their whānau through strengthening cultural identity, building positive relationships with whānau and improving educational outcomes”.

As part of next week’s event, the Te Hurihanganui o Te Hiku team is inviting the community to join it in celebrating learning and to have a kōrero about what’s important to their whānau when it comes to education.

The event is supported by Far North REAP, Te Rarawa Social Services, Te Hiku Hauora, Moko Foundation, Ngati Kahu Social and Health Services and others.

The Learning 4 LYFE event will be held at Kaitaia’s Te Ahu Centre from 10am to 2pm on Wednesday, April 12.

For more information about the event or Te Hurihanganui o Te Hiku, contact Jaqi Brown on 0211 170 992.