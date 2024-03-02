Photo / Facebook / Te Tari o te Haahi

By Whakaata Maori

The Tumuaki for Te Hāhi Rātana, Andre Meihana, has died.

He passed away early on Friday morning.

“It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of our beloved Tumuaki Andre Meihana in the early hours of this morning as a result of a medical incident,” Te Tari o te Hāhi said on Friday.

Meihana was acknowledged for his “unwavering love” for Te Iwi Morehu.

Matua, Tama, Wairua Tapu me ngā Anahera Pono, Māngai hei tautoko mai aianei ake nei, Ae. Kia whai korōria hareruia ki a...

“A gifted musician, a long-serving member and former Chairman of Komiti Matua o te Haahi, Andre showed his unwavering love and support for Te Iwi Morehu in his stand at a time when negative forces sought to take away the voice of the people.”

Te Hāhi Rātana said Meihana will be remembered as a “humble, unassuming” spiritual leader.

“He will always be loved and remembered as a humble, unassuming and dedicated Apotoro Wairua, me te Tumuaki mo te motu.”

Meihana was taken to Manuao on Saturday morning and will lay in state in Rangimarie until his nehu at 11am on Tuesday.