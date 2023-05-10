Te Atiawa comedian Joe Daymond on US stage with industry’s biggest names

Kiwi comedian Joe Daymond and US funnyman Theo Von. Photo / Whakaata Māori

Comedian, director, actor, and all-around talent Joe Daymond of Te Atiawa is making significant strides in his career.

He recently performed at the Comedy Store show in Los Angeles, rubbing shoulders with some of the biggest names in entertainment, including Dave Chappelle, Theo Von and T.I.

“It’s surreal and an honour being over here as a Māori, as a Fijian… but yeah, me and Dave Chappelle are boys now,” Daymond says.

The Comedy Store opened in 1972 and has hosted some of the biggest names in comedy, including Whoopi Goldberg, Robin Williams and Jay Leno. Daymond is only the second New Zealander to perform on this stage and is the first Māori.

“I asked one of the managers if another Kiwi has performed here, and he said from memory, only Rhys Darby. So I spoke to them about how much it means to be there, especially alongside someone like Rhys,” Daymond shared.

Daymond says he is looking forward to paving the way for more New Zealand comedians to make their mark overseas in the near future.

“I can’t wait to be a part of the journey whoever is next because they’re so open to us talking about what it’s like to be Māori and from New Zealand.”