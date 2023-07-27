Air NZ has upgraded its meal plan to have a touch of Aotearoa. Photo / Getty Images

Air New Zealand is introducing what it calls “flavours of Aotearoa” in its new on-board menu and includes foods Māori have traditionally used for centuries.

Air NZ chief customer and sales officer Leanne Geraghty says the introduction of Māori food onto the menu is one that will help the national carrier stand out in in-flight cuisine.

“It has an incredibly important role for us to have Māori food. Indigenous food and produce, native ingredients are one way in which Air New Zealand can help showcase this fabulous produce and these amazing organisations to the world. And it actually provides us with a huge point of difference,” she says.

The airline is promoting Māori culture with an emphasis on traditional foods in its new menu in the Business Premier cabins. Geraghty says she believes the food will be a display of unique Māori flavours and the best Aotearoa has to offer.

A Taste of Aotearoa in-flight meal for Premium and Business passengers on Air New Zealand flights. Photo / Dean Purcell

“It’s delicious anyway but, if you don’t happen to like it, our new contemporary dining menu means people are able to choose how they put their meals together. So there are some elements within the menu that are set elements, but there are other elements in terms of the main dishes where they are able to choose from the menu and combine, for example, fresh salads or vegetables and choose their protein, and add that.”

The dishes have been created in collaboration with iwi and include delicacies such as superfood salad with horopito-dusted New Zealand salmon, creamy kawakawa mushrooms on rye toast, sautéed spinach and grilled tomatoes, Ahia-smoked moki on kawakawa blini, and grass-fed New Zealand lamb rump with horopito rub.

Unfortunately, some Māori delicacies like kanga pirau (fermented corn) won’t be on the list.

Geraghty says, “Never say never but I don’t think we’re going to see that any time soon.”

Studies show people’s taste buds change at altitude, and can make food taste bland. But empty plates are probably a good sign and what’s important to those who create meals at Air New Zealand.

Originally posted in Te Ao Māori News