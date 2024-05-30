Ngāti Ruanui says it is 'blindsided' by the decision. Photo / Alyssa Smith

A South Taranaki iwi says it has been “blindsided” by Cabinet’s decision to freeze funding under the Marine and Coastal Area (Takutai Moana) Act.

The Act, created and introduced by National in 2011, replaced the Foreshore and Seabed Act 2004, with the foreshore and seabed returning to a “no ownership” regime.

Iwi can apply for customary rights and titles in court and have access to the Takutai Moana Financial Assistance Scheme, operated by Te Arawhiti (the Office for Māori Crown Relations) to do so.

In a media release sent by Ngāti Ruanui, Te Rūnanga o Ngāti Ruanui Trust kaiw’aka’aere Rachel Arnott said they were advised funds available through the financial assistance scheme would be capped at $12m for the next fiscal year.

“It is a budget devised without reference to applicants and based on average costs before the High Court started holding hearings.”

She said with around 300 applications, only a small slice would reach each claim.

“We have been blindsided by this. Māori rights are not just being eroded but are being effectively removed by this Government once again. The Crown has told applicants that a single large hearing would rip through that budget alone.

“We put our faith on clear commitments by Te Arawhiti that funding is, and will be, available to progress our application.”

Ngāti Ruanui taiao officer Graham Young said neither Te Arawhiti nor the Attorney-General had provided any “good faith engagement” before or after their memorandum was filed.

“Since the Crown told the High Court that it should cancel our hearing, we are looking at all our options, including joining a collective position to the High Court with other South Taranaki applicants and defending our right to have our day in court.”

In an emailed statement, Justice Minister Paul Goldsmith said the next year’s allocation was being capped at $12m, following a “blow out” of $30m this year.

“Which was covered, but that kind of spending is unsustainable. That’s why we’re capping next year’s allocation to the original $12m. We’re yet to determine what that will cover. The previous Government allocated $12m per year to the Takutai Moana Financial Assistance Scheme, which is significant.”

Young said the act was an instrument of the Crown, designed and implemented by the Crown.

“For the Crown now to claim it’s too expensive is nonsensical, they must take responsibility and fund the act they are responsible for.”