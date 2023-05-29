Willie Jackson and John Tamihere with another ex-host Mitch Harris. Photo / Supplied

Te Pāti Māori president John Tamihere has some political korero for his ex-talkback co-host and Labour Māori campaign strategist Willie Jackson - concede some of the Māori seats and go hard for the party vote.

Tamihere, on his Monday morning slot on Iwi radio Waatea 603AM, said Labour does not have the Covid-fueled red tide of the last election and Māori must be more strategic with their voting.

Te Pāti Māori wants Labour to lead the next government with its support, because the alternative would be a catastrophe for Māori.

“We either get a National or Act government that is going to do over the Māori health authority, do away with all sorts of things, cuts to benefits, make poor people suffer because they are poor rather than ensure they have an ability and a right to get equality of treatment in this country so we have got a stark choice coming up,” Tamihere said on Waateanews.Com.

Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson is winging his way to Paris. Photo / Supplied

Jackson agreed that the alternative to a Labour-Te Pāti Māori-Green coalition was not good for Māori.

While Jackson acknowledges Tamihere’s election strategy, he’s not quite ready to concede anything at this stage.

“John is right because, the prospect of a National-Act led government does not look good for Māori and that needs to be reinforced,” Jackson told the Herald.

“Everything is on the line and the reality is we have to find ways of working better together.

“Whether that goes to us conceding seats that’s probably a step too far and not something we are contemplating.

“To concede seats is to concede whakapapa. Labour has won the Māori seats we have on the back of whakapapa to that area.”

Jackson said Tamihere was taking a cold hard clinical view, which he understands but was one step too far at this stage.

“The Māori electorates have history of blood, sweat, years and tears involved that I have to balance against what JT is saying and that’s not easily given away,” Jackson said.

“I get what John is saying but it is not a deal we can do at the moment.”



