Tāmati Coffey replaces Kiritapu Allan as Labour’s East Coast candidate

Kiri Allan will not stand in Election 2023 and Tāmati Coffey will take her place in East Coast. Photo / Rotorua Daily Post

Labour List MP Tāmati Coffey will contest the East Coast seat, replacing Kiritapu Allan who pulled out last week.

The decision is expected to be announced today, as the Labour Party announces its party list line up.

Coffey has served as a list MP since losing the Waiariki electorate in 2020 to Māori Party co-leader Rawiri Waititi. He was the only Labour member to lose his seat in the seven Māori electorates.

Coffey had said earlier this year that he planned to retire from Parliament at the end of his term to focus his energy on his two children, Tūtānekai and Taitimu, with partner Tim Smith.

But he has now agreed to fill the gap that Allan left after she confirmed she wouldn’t seek re-election.

Coffey is a quick fix for Labour, who are still reeling from the untimely jump of Meka Whaitiri in Ikaroa Rawhiti to Te Pāti Māori and Allan, who a few months back was considered a shining star of the Government.



