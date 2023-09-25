Ōkarea Marae celebrates its solar panel installation thanks to the “Solar Solutions for Māori Communities” project. Video / NZ Herald

Ōkarea Marae in Te Kauwhata received its power bill last week - $0.

That’s because the marae is one of two which switched to solar panels for electricity under a partnership with a Taiwanese-NZ Government organisation.

Ōkarea Marae chair Kay Davis couldn’t be happier.

“This fits with us as Māori looking after our planet, our whenua and our whānau,” Gregory said.

“Our first power bill since the installation arrived last week and we owe $0 - zero. The $400 saving can now be used elsewhere.

“Plus, as we are the kaitiaki [guardians] of our whenua and whānau, this solar and sustainable energy fits us as a people.”

The Te Kauwhata marae installed the panels via Solar Solutions for the Indigenous Maori Communities - an award-winning project under the Taiwan Excellence: Sharing is Caring philanthropic programme that celebrates the completion of the installation of self-sustaining power systems for Ōkarea Marae in Te Kauwhata and Kāretu Marae in the Bay of Islands.

Solar panels are powering two marae in Te Kauwhata and the Bay of Islands.

At the heart of this partnership is the Sharing is Caring philanthropic event launched by the Bureau of Foreign Trade (BOFT) under the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) and the Taiwan External Trade Development Council (Taitra).

The initiative seeks global proposals that address social concerns and environmental protection, aligning with the goals of the proposers’ respective countries.

James Rapahi, from Maui Energy, said the initiative was outstanding.

“For us, it’s about getting our whānau home, on to our whenua, and for us to have power more frequently than we have, because we’ve been eight days without power,” Rapahi said.

“So to have solar, and now we’re looking at getting the batteries in to sustain our marae. It’s been about being able to build homes and share - [incorporating] the ‘sharing and caring’ part into the homes of the people who come back to live here.”

“Just the bringing together of the communities. Like Tū Mai Rā, Maui Energy. And the young men that are able to do apprenticeships.

“We are just lucky enough to be one of the recipients. The biggest thing is getting families home back on to the land, because housing is a huge need everywhere. And now that we have solar, we can share that among our community.”

Last year, New Zealand joined with Taiwan in a common purpose to utilise US$150,000 to acquire Taiwan Excellence products to support local communities for the Solar Solutions for Māori Communities campaign.

Māui Energy envisions a brighter, cleaner future for Māori communities through the widespread adoption of solar solutions. The project’s primary goals include enhancing the accessibility, affordability and reliability of power, heat and water for marae, the heart and soul of Māori culture.

By harnessing the power of solar energy, these communities are reducing their carbon footprint and aligning with New Zealand’s commitment to cutting greenhouse emissions by 50 per cent by 2030 and achieving zero carbon emissions by 2050.

