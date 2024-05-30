Lewis Whaitiri spoke at the last event, where around 300 people from across Tairāwhiti marched in response to Government's plans for Māori kaupapa. Photo / Lana Mua Media

Lewis Whaitiri spoke at the last event, where around 300 people from across Tairāwhiti marched in response to Government's plans for Māori kaupapa. Photo / Lana Mua Media

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air

“Bring your messages, your flags and your voices.”

That was the call from the organiser of a Tairāwhiti community hīkoi from 7am today at Heipipi Endeavour Park as part of the nationwide activation called for by Te Pāti Māori in response to Government actions that are seen as anti-Māori.

Today was the second of these events. The first hīkoi happened in early December in response to the Government’s plans to redefine the Treaty of Waitangi and disestablish kaupapa Māori initiatives such as Te Aka Whai Ora - Māori Health Authority.

Those at the last march said Māori would not stand by and let the Government remove kaupapa Māori policies that had been introduced by past governments to honour the Treaty partnership with Māori.

“We march not just for ourselves, but for our mokopuna, ensuring that the legacy of our ancestors continues to guide and empower generations to come. This is our duty, our responsibility, and our unwavering commitment to Te Tiriti o Waitangi,” they said.

About 300 people marched across the three city bridges.

Regional co-ordinator Haley Maxwell told the Gisborne Herald yesterday that she wasn’t sure of the number of people showing up this morning, but since there was more time to prepare and get the message out there, she hoped more would show up.

It would be a peaceful hīkoi that would include haka, chants, singing and kaikōrero (orators) speaking about the issues, she said.

“This is to coincide with the Government’s budget announcement. A lot of our community, whānau, hapū, iwi, tangata Tiriti, tangata Pasifika will be impacted by the Budget announcement,” Maxwell said.

“They are attacking our rights as tangata whenua. They want to disestablish what has already been built since the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi. We have struggled enough and we want to make a stand to say ‘that’s enough’.”

She hoped others who felt the same way and “feel the same fire within themselves” would attend the hīkoi.

Police presence at ‘peaceful protest’

Police said they had made preparations ahead of the nationwide hīkoi in anticipation of potential disruptions.

“Police will be highly visible at the protests across the country throughout the morning and, in some locations, will put measures in place to prevent participants putting themselves and motorists in harm’s way,” Assistant Police Commissioner Mike Johnson said yesterday.

“Motorists in areas likely to be affected are advised to plan ahead to mitigate any disruption to their travel.

“Police recognise the right to peaceful protest, but unlawful behaviour will result in enforcement action, either at the time or following the event if safety issues prevent immediate action.”

Tairāwhiti area police commander Inspector Darren Paki said police had engaged with organisers of the local protest action to ensure the safety of protesters, road users and the wider community.

“Our officers will be visible at Heipipi Park and will maintain engagement with organisers and protesters throughout the duration of the protest.”

The Gisborne protest was to involve a hīkoi from Heipipi Endeavour Park around the three city bridges and back to the park, where there would be a range of speakers.





Matai O’Connor, Ngāti Porou, has been a journalist for five years and Kaupapa Māori reporter at the Gisborne Herald for two years.



