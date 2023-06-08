Passenger numbers are quickly recovering through Auckland Airport. Photo / Michael Craig

Cashed up iwi Waikato-Tainui wants the Government to buy all Auckland Airport shares that are put up for sale as Auckland Council looks to balance its books to meet the future needs of its ratepayers.

Tainui executive chair Tukoroirangi Morgan says Waikato Tainui have outstanding Treaty of Waitangi claims in the Auckland region particularly around Māngere.

This latest sell-off proposal he says, “presents a significant opportunity for the Government to purchase the shares and utilise them to settle our remaining claims in the area.

“Waikato-Tainui are the perfect investors because it means the land and assets associated with the Auckland Airport will remain in NZ ownership in perpetuity,” Morgan said.

Waikato-Tainui have significant property investments around the Auckland Airport including the Novotel International and the five-star Te Arikinui Pullman Hotel, which is due for completion this year.

Morgan said this commitment puts Waikato-Tainui well as a responsible investor and owner of nationally significant assets at a time when the tourism industry is rebounding from 2-3 years of disruption.

“This purchase will also relieve the government of a long drawn-out settlement negotiation process. We are ready for the conversation and will be seeking urgency to discuss the detail with government ministers over the next couple of weeks,” Morgan said.

Auckland Iwi Ngāti Whātua Ōrakei has offered to buy back the Ports of Auckland to help Auckland Council pay its massive debt.

Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei deputy chairman Ngarimu Blair said the iwi has made the offer to all former Auckland supercity mayors, including John Banks, to release the 55 hectares locked up at the Auckland waterfront.

He says the iwi has long sought the return of its harbours, which were taken without the tribe’s consent.

“We have made it clear to successive Auckland mayors that we are open, willing and able to purchase council assets it is selling, such as the Ports of Auckland,” Blair told the Herald.

Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown said he had no comment to make on the Ngāti Whātua Ōrākei proposal.