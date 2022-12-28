Study to investigate importance of Mātauranga Māori in biosecurity

Māori resources and taonga are important to the identity of Māori culture. Photo / Supplied

Māori resources and taonga are important to the identity of Māori culture. Photo / Supplied

By Stefan Dimitrof of Whakaata Maori

A study in mid-2023 is exploring the biosecurity decision-making processes aligned with Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles, cultural values and mātauranga.

The study’s findings will be used to consider ways to improve cultural decision making so that “Māori values and mātauranga can be carefully implemented in a robust, consistent and meaningful way”, says University of Canterbury senior lecturer Sascha Mueller.

“Mātauranga can provide valuable insights when meeting biosecurity challenges,” he says.

Mueller is also a part of the University of Canterbury Biosecurity Innovations research cluster which is a group of researchers that are passionate about biosecurity.

2019 saw the complete overhaul of the Biosecurity Act 1993 as New Zealand needed to adapt the Act to its ever-changing threats.

An important reference in the overhauled act identified and highlighted that the biosecurity regulatory framework and the relationship to Te Ao Māori is an issue.

“AgResearch and the Bioheritage Challenge have kindly provided a full scholarship for an LLM project to look into this matter,” says Mueller.

“The research student will start the project in July 2023 and we are hoping for results by the middle of 2024.”

It is known that Māori resources and taonga are important to the identity of Māori culture and can be directly affected by biosecurity threats. Through the Te Tiriti o Waitangi principles Māori should be a part of the biosecurity decision-making process.

The study will understand how much of mātauranga is currently being used in biosecurity decision-making and if that decision-making aligns with treaty principles.