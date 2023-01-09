Star-studded wāhine toa line-up for Tuawahine 2023

Ria Hall is back in 2023 better than ever. Photo / Supplied

Ria Hall is back in 2023 better than ever. Photo / Supplied

Tuawahine is back following the success of its sold-out inaugural show in Tāmaki Makaurau last year.

Tuawahine 2023 will have its impressive all-wāhine line-up return, from Aotearoa icons Anika Moa and Annie Crummer to emerging chart toppers Paige and AMA Breakthrough Artist of the Year Georgia Lines.

Musical director and recording artist Ria Hall says Tuawahine will have a mix of reimagined classics, original songs, and waiata in celebration of mana wāhine.

“It’s about bringing all those different voices and different perspectives on a whole range of musical viewpoints together,” Hall says.

Earlier this year Hall worked as the senior producer of the highly successful M9 events which celebrated different aspects of te ao Māori through kaikōrero of various fields and life experiences.

“That’s the foundation for both M9 and Tuawahine.

Being kaupapa driven in terms of how the line-up is selected and filling the gaps to ensure all voices and perspectives across all spectrums are heard,” she says.

A part of the line-up is world-renowned country artist Tami Neilson, who feels Tuawahine represents the need to address gaps for wāhine in the Aotearoa music scene.

“By putting female artists centre stage, we all get to participate in the creation of a space where female empowerment is shared through music and embodied through performance.

“I can’t wait to join this lineup of wāhine toa!”





Tami Neilson. Photo / Supplied

Tuawahine 2023 will tour across the North Island on the week of International Women’s Day, hitting Tāmaki’s Aotea Centre on March 2, Havelock North’s Black Barn Vineyard on March 3 and ending in Te Whanganui-a-Tara, at Wellingtons Opera House on March 10.

Hall says the expansion and improvements of Tuawahine 2021, including new additions such as Anna Coddington, have further grounded them in the kaupapa of te mana o te wahine.

“Despite the challenges we face as wāhine in an industry that’s heavily dominated by men, it brings an exciting opportunity to express ourselves collectively.

I don’t mean that in a cheesy way either, I mean that in the innate power that women have just by virtue of being a woman,” she says.

The band that will support each act is made up of Julia Deans and Anna Coddington on guitar and backing vocals, Seylene Ulberg on keys, Marika Hodgson on Bass, Naomi Fata on Drums and Ria Hall on backing vocals.

Alongside Ria Hall, event crew Janda (M9, Vodafone NZ Music Awards) started Tuawahine to provide spaces and world-class events that celebrate te ao Māori and te ao wāhine.

Tuawahine tickets are available for Auckland, Havelock North, and Wellington.



