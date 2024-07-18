A kaupapa Māori study on dental care equity at the emergency department in Ōtautahi/Christchurch found Māori are more than three times more likely than non-Māori to need emergency dental care and be admitted to the hospital, highlighting significant oral health disparities.
Published in yesterday’s issue of the NZ Medical Journal, “Outcome measures for Māori with non-traumatic dental presentations (NTDP)” is the first study to investigate acute care outcomes related to NTDP (e.g. toothache, dental pain, facial swelling or dental abscess) for Māori patients utilising a kaupapa Māori approach.
“This approach recognises that being Māori is not a risk factor for health disparities, but rather an indicator of an increased exposure to the impacts of colonisation and racism,” the study states.
The study includes an acknowledgment that “across all age groups, Māori adults have been shown to experience a poorer quality of life due to their oral health”.