Minister of Social Development Louise Upston visited the New Zealand Food Network this week to officially open its new premises and warehouse in Penrose.

The visit by Upston, who also holds the child poverty reduction and community and voluntary sector portfolios, underscored her support for the mission of New Zealand Food Network (NZFN) to address food insecurity. The issue’s rapid escalation is highlighted by NZFN’s latest Food Security Snapshot survey, which showed a staggering 42 per cent increase in demand for food support in 2023 compared to 2022, and an 83 per cent rise from 2021. The surge in demand is primarily due to the rising cost of living, which has put NZFN’s partner Food Hubs under increasing pressure as more and more Kiwis families struggle to put enough food on the table.

NZFN has been working tirelessly to respond to this demand, with funding secured from the Ministry of Social Development in June 2023 extending until June 2025.

Since its inception in June 2020, NZFN has distributed over 27.3 million kilograms of product, the equivalent of over 65.6 million meals to its Food Hubs across the country. Much of the food is rescued and diverted from going to landfill, avoiding over 40 million kilograms of CO2 equivalent from reaching the atmosphere. NZFN currently supports over 655,000 individuals per month via its 63 nationwide Food Hubs.

The minister toured the new premises, 130 per cent larger than the previous East Tāmaki location, which has enabled NZFN to scale up its distribution and logistical capabilities. The expanded warehouse includes a new walk-in chiller and freezer, as well as a vibrant mural in the volunteering space, symbolising connection and community.

With the increased capacity, NZFN has strengthened partnerships with organisations such as the Salvation Army, Auckland City Mission and The Period Place, providing more efficient storage and distribution services.

During the event, Upston expressed her support for and appreciation of NZFN’s operations and mission.

“The cost of living at the moment means that there are New Zealanders today who are having to approach organisations for assistance for food who have never had to do that before. Through extensive partnerships, 655,000 people every month are serviced out of [NZFN’s] complex. That is an extraordinary number.

“Prime Minister Chris Luxon often talks about the three actors in society: government, community and business working together to have a greater impact. That’s exactly what this facility embodies, and by leveraging each part of the system, an even greater impact can be delivered. And we know food rescue has a great return on social investment - the research from University of Otago says that every dollar invested in food rescue will generate $4.50 of value - so I’m delighted to be here today to officially open this wonderful premises that is meaning more New Zealanders are getting fed when they need it most,” Upston said.

NZFN chief executive Gavin Findlay shared his gratitude for the minister’s visit and the support received.

“We’re grateful to Minister Upston for joining us. This warehouse and the fantastic facilities are something that the whole NZFN team is really proud of. We were excited to show the minister our increased scale of operations and how government funding and corporate partnership can work together to deliver better outcomes for Kiwi families in need.

“Bringing together some of our most valued corporate donors, recipient Food Hubs, supporters, and staff was a reminder of the real difference we are making in communities across the country. The support and funding from the Ministry of Social Development is crucial to our ongoing success and with continued support, we know we can continue to make a significant impact on the lives of those in need.”



