The music legend's life story will be staged at the venue named after him. Photo / NZME

The whānau of Māori music legend Sir Howard Morrison will finally have the chance to stage the Howard Morrison life story on May 6 in Rotorua.

The show, which will honour the great Māori singer, will be a journey through the six decades he was in the limelight.

Howie Morrison Jnr said the This is your Life-style show had initially been planned to coincide with the reopening of the Sir Howard Morrison Centre. The venue in Rotorua had been closed for five years for a $36.5 million makeover and earthquake strengthening.

But on the planned opening night the complex suffered major teething problems and the Sir Howard Morrison This is your Life show was postponed.

Morrison jnr said now that it has been given the green light, the whānau are happy and ready to go.

The first part of the Morrison whānau tribute show will be a journey through Morrison’s life.

“It will be a this is your life but without dad,” Morrison jnr said.

A group of rantatahi will depict Sir Howard’s first group, the Clive Trio, and then another group of youngsters will re-enact the Howard Morrison Quartet.

“Dad had about 50 people come though before he decided on the final make-up of the quartet and four young up and coming Māori artists from an academy will perform three old school songs from Sir Howard Morrison Quartet,” Morrison jnr said.

After splitting with his backing band, Morrison went solo and bumped into the likes of Eddie Low, Ray Wolf, the Yandall sisters and many others.

“Over the next five to six decades Dad made a lot of friends in the entertainment business and remained friend through his life,” Morrison jnr said.

The Howie Morrison Junior quartet would feature in part two of he show.

Morrison jnr said the whānau wants to make this a yearly event and showcase other Māori musicians like Prince Tui Teka and Dalvanius Prime - just to name two.

