Shane Jones said his dressing down by the Attorney-General for attacks on the judiciary wasn’t what he thought he’d get for his birthday today but he respects Judith Collins and said he has a great working relationship with the National MP.
Jones admitted that “Collins sent him a “clear message” that comments about judges “doesn’t reflect well on Cabinet’s broader collective responsibilities” and she “wants to see an improvement”.
“I’m a Crown minister, and Crown ministers, as the Attorney-General has sought to school me, are bound by the kaupapa of comity,” Jones, a New Zealand First MP.
Today on his 65th birthday, “thanks for the Gold Card Winston”, Jones said, he was a bit more circumspect over his attacks on judges and or judicial panels.
“I was told to taihoa on the judges and judiciary,” Jones told the Herald.