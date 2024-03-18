Sean Wainui’s widow speaks of a ‘man of mana’ as the whānau unveils his beautiful headstone

Sean Wainui's widow spoke to the media as his headstone was unveiled. Video / Turanga FM

The widow of Chiefs, Crusaders and Māori All Black Sean Wainui has spoken for the first time of her devastating loss as whānau unveiled the headstone of a rugby player who was big in life and in death.

The talented footballer died after the vehicle he was driving crashed into a tree at McLaren Falls Park, near Tauranga in October 2021. The coroner has yet to rule on Wainui’s death.

Last weekend, Wainui’s whānau, friends and rugby teammates gathered at Whatatutu, 50km from Gisborne to remember a cousin, a mate, a son, a dad and unveil his headstone, which included his shaved head and ponytail dreadlocks.

Whānau unveiled Sean Wainui's headstone at Whatatutu, near Gisborne, at the weekend.

Paige Wainui, speaking to Turanga FM host Matai Smith, said the unveiling was to acknowledge the life of a man who carried so much pride in who he was and his whakapapa.

The grief, she said, of the past two-and-a-half years had been tough but seeing everyone come together at his favourrte place in the world, to celebrate Wainui’s life made this even more special.

Sean Wainui's widow Paige speaks to Turanga FM Media's Matai Smith.

“I didn’t think in a million years I would lose my soul mate, my best friend, my sanctuary, our protector, the father of of our beautiful tamariki,” Paige told Smith.

“I found it, and many search infinite lifetimes to find that one true love and I’m just so grateful that I had found a man like Sean.”

“This weekend is about a beautiful man with so much mana, so much stature in this world and also grief (as) is no one is immune to it.”

Sean Wainui's headstone was unveiled on the weekend.

She said Wainui’s death had come out of the blue, as life for their little whānau son Kawarikiti and daughter Arahia was going well.

She said she had to remain strong for their tamariki “my anchors on this earth because if it wasn’t for them, I don’t know where I would be”.

“I am just so grateful I still have a piece of him here with me, that’s our boy Kawarikiti Raiona Wainui , meaning the Lion. Sean named him that, meaning strength and I know he would be proud his son is living up to his name.

“He would be so proud [of] the young man he is today.”

Sean Wainui's unveiling where whānau perform a haka.

A single mum when she first met Wainui, Paige said his acceptance of Arahia was what made him so special, and made her love him even more.

Wainui’s death was the first time someone so close to her had died.

“When Sean came into my life, he not only swept me off my feet but he wrapped his arms around my daughter, Arahia, and that’s what made me fall deeply in love with this man,” she said.

Sean and Paige Wainui on their wedding day.

To all those who supported her and her whānau in their time of need, Paige said, words could not express her gratitude.

“There’s really no words to thank everyone for their outpouring of aroha and I feel like you are part of our whanau.

“Everybody goes through their own grief and finding those pockets of peace.

“Whether it’s the big cuddles in public on the street or someone walking in the mall and someone comes up to us, we love that.

“What I’ll remember most about him is his hearty hakas. I miss them so much.”

In 2022, before an NZ Māori v Ireland match, the Irish paid tribute to Wainui before the Maori performed their haka.

The video of Sean Wainui’s unveiling and interview with Paige is published with permission from Turanga FM Media.

