Sir Graham Lowe has again gone under the knife. Photo / Supplied

Rugby league legend Sir Graham Lowe has spoken for the first time of his latest heart scare and is urging all Kiwi males over the age of 45 to get regular medical checks.

Seven days ago, the league coach had open heart surgery to replace his aortic heart valve. A few days prior, Lowe also had a pacemaker fitted after his heart stopped while speaking at a public function.

The 76-year-old former Kiwis, Queensland, Wigan and NRL coach told the Herald he can not praise the doctors, nurses and staff at Auckland and North Shore Hospitals enough.

“We live in a time where we think our sports stars are heroes and they are, but the real heroes of society are the ones who work every day in hospitals in this country to save lives, and they do not get the recognition they deserve,” Lowe said.

“I can not say it enough, and I’d say - especially males over 45 - get yourself checked regularly. If you think you are smarter than the people who look after you, then you are not destined for a long life.”

When the Herald caught up with Lowe, it had been just four days after his aortic valve replacement. He had just returned from a 1.5km walk.

“It is amazing that just a few days ago I was in hospital having this surgery and a few days later, I’m up walking around,” he said.

“This last surgery, an aortic heart valve replacement, is just remarkable. I have been fortunate to meet some incredible people over my lifetime, but they don’t hold a candle to the likes of the surgeons who hold your life in their hands and have the courage to make the calls they do in a matter of seconds.

“I want to also acknowledge the ambulance staff, the staff at Auckland and North Shore hospitals. They are absolutely remarkable. Plus I want to mention cardiologist Johnathan White.

Sir Graham Lowe. Photo / Janna Dixon

“What he does on a daily basis is worth 1000 rugby and league world cups that we watched over the weekend. It puts your life into perspective.

“They are the heroes of my life and these people have more courage than you could ever possibly imagine. To have people’s lives in your fingertips takes a certain type of person.”

Lowe knew his health was deteriorating and his cardiologist Warwick Jaffe had flagged that he would eventually need to go under the knife again.

“From the minimal exercise I was doing, my health was getting worse and worse,” he said.

“I started to become breathless. My aortic valve had been an issue for a while but I had been managing it.”

But it all came to a head when Lowe was the keynote speaker at a Big Sports Breakfast Weekend radio show at the Millenium Hotel in Auckland last month.

“I was just feeling a little funny and the next thing, bang, I went arse over tit and collapsed,” Lowe said.

“I found out my heart stopped. I finished the presentation, it went on for another 20 to 30 minutes, and then I went in an ambulance into hospital.

“They did all the tests and I went to hospital and, as a result, I had a pacemaker fitted on the Friday afternoon and a new aortic valve fitted on Monday.”

Lowe has had open heart surgery a number of times and has had stents inserted into his arteries. He had his first heart attack in 1990.

“I was coaching Manly back then and had heart bypass surgery,” Lowe said.

“I’ve also had a number of stents over the year and without that technology, I wouldn’t be here.

“But this last surgery has just blown me away. We live in a world where we love rugby league and rugby and get carried away, but the doctors, nurses, specialists, cleaners and volunteers who all work on healthcare, has reminded me about who and what is really important and what matters.

“It’s how hype and bullshit overpower the things that really matter.

”We live in a world where we admire how fast a person can run or jump but the real heroes are those in the hospitals.”

Lowe said he is now mindful of anything that could put him and his health at risk.

“But I’m not just going to sit around twiddling my thumbs,” he said.

“I’m 76 and am part way though a 25-year business plan. I’ve got a lot of living left to do yet.

“But I’ll make sure I minimise any adverse impacts on my health. I don’t want to sit back and watch the world go by.”

Lowe was knighted in 2019 for his services to youth and education.

He has started writing a stage play, based on his latest health scare, and is considering another book.



