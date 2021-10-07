Rotorua's Soltice Morrison shares look into daily life with natural world

Soltice Morrison during filming at Papaiouru marae in Ohinemutu. Photo / Shauni James

There was a busy weekend of filming in treasured spots and sharing her inspirational story for one local wahine.

Soltice Morrison recently came back to her home town of Rotorua from Wellington as part of filming for a documentary series.

The documentary filming was for the German broadcaster Norddeutscher Rundfunk (NDR) series Countries - People - Adventure.

The episode Soltice was asked to feature in looks at the New Zealand environment, and contributors whose work and daily lives offer interesting doors into the natural world.

"I was asked to share my story - my upbringing and how I hope to blend Western science with mātauranga Māori in my role as a geoenvironmental scientist in Aotearoa.

"The filming captured stories of my childhood and my work in the freshwater management space, so naturally I returned home to Rotorua."

She says filming took place at Papaiouru marae in Ohinemutu, on the shores of Lake Rotorua, in Kuirau Park, underwater at Lake Okareka, in the Redwoods and along the Hamurana River.

In addition to NDR, the series will be screened on ZDF/arte (Germany and France) and Chnl4 in the UK before eventually making its way to New Zealand.

"It's an absolute honour to share my story as a "Māori woman scientist in Aotearoa" with an international audience.

"I hope my story will emphasise the value of indigenous knowledge, particularly that concerned with the natural world, and the importance of collaboration with hāpu and iwi in Aotearoa as we endeavour to make our environment sustainable."

She says the filming experience was daunting because she was very much put on the spot.

"I tried to open up and truthfully expose myself and my feelings to ensure that my story was both authentic and genuine.

"The highlight was diving for sediment samples in Lake Okareka. Underwater filming is exhilarating!"

Soltice is a geoenvironmental consultant and environmental ambassador.

She works at Aurecon, advising organisations on how to manage and remediate contaminated land/water.

She's a qualified PADI Divemaster and a BLAKE Ambassador at GNS Science, where she has volunteers assisting researchers looking into New Zealand's lakes.

Her previous work with the Scion Crown Research Institute contributed to the publication Weaving the Korowai of Papatuanuku – Adaptive Governance and Enhanced Environmental Decision-Making.

With a BSc in Geology (Honours) and Oceanography, and as a "Māori woman scientist", Soltice hopes to resolve complex environmental problems by helping iwi groups and corporate organisations hold hands to implement and blend mātauranga Māori with Western science.

She is also part of the Y25 list and programme powered by YWCA, and is a celebration of young wāhine toa.

This initiative strives to bring together 25 of Aotearoa's most driven young female change-makers under 25 who are raising awareness, showing strength and progressing us towards a better New Zealand.

Soltice says this programme has allowed her to collaborate with some extremely talented and selfless women while gaining support and mentorship from YWCA.

As a geoenvironmental consultant and environmental ambassador, she loves the places she gets to visit and the people she gets to work with.

"But most importantly, I love that I'm playing my part in helping to protect and restore Papatuānuku."

She says growing up in Rotorua sparked her interest in geology and the physical earth.

"I would spend my weekends biking through tracks at Kuirau Park with my cousins and friends, and was always fascinated by the beautiful lakes and landscapes that surround the city.

"Studying a Bachelor of Science (Honours) majoring in geology and oceanography was a no-brainer.

"My surroundings and upbringing have shaped my character, my interests, and it has influenced my desire to pursue a career as a geoenvironmental scientist."