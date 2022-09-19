Dr Kiri Tamihere-Waititi launched the Te Kawa O Whānau Ora framework at Te Puia on Monday. Photo / Andrew Warner

A kaupapa Māori framework that puts whānau at the "centre" of their journeys when seeking support was launched in Rotorua, with the aim to continue the work started during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The framework - Te Kawa o Whānau Ora - was launched yesterday by its architect Dr Kiri Tamihere-Waititi at the Whānau Ora conference at Te Puia.

She described it as an indigenous model of Māori working with one another and how it expected the Crown to engage with Māori moving forward.

"Covid really showed us ... how much we can do when we are given a little bit of leeway to determine our own destiny and our own pathways," she told the Rotorua Daily Post.

Yesterday was the second day of a three-day Whānau Ora conference at Te Puia. It started with a karakia followed by the opening address by Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency chairwoman Merepeka Raukawa-Tait.

The Whānau Ora hui is taking place on Monday and Tuesday at Te Puia in Rotorua. Photo / Andrew Warner

Dr Kiri Tamihere-Waititi, who is also a former clinical psychologist, then launched the Te Kawa O Whānau Ora framework, which she said was "built as an enabling framework for everyone".

The framework was about whānau being at the centre of all Whānau Ora providers' work, maintaining their autonomy throughout their journey and the role of the workforce to encourage, support and facilitate independence, self-determination and self-government.

"It represents a Māori code of engagement. It acknowledges our natural style of engagement inherited by our tipuna [ancestors]."

Speaking to the Rotorua Daily Post afterwards, she said the biggest challenges experienced by Whānau Ora providers were bureaucracy and red tape.

But during Covid, there was less red tape and providers were given funding and the autonomy to decide what to do with it.

"And that was the best thing that could have happened to us. We put it in the right places ... the places that needed it the most and we stood up across the country in terms of helping our people get vaccinated and getting messages out there."

In response, Associate Minister of Health (Māori Health) Peeni Henare said the Government was committed to Whānau Ora because "we know it works".

Whānau Ora Commissioning Agency chairwoman Merepeka Raukawa-Tait. Photo / Andrew Warner

"Through Budget 22 we announced $166.512 million of funding over four years for Whānau Ora. This represents a 50 per cent increase in funding for the Whānau Ora Commissioning Agencies."

"The Covid-19 pandemic response was a good example of how a whānau-centred approach works. And that's why the government invested $117 go towards supporting whānau in need."

During Raukawa-Tait's opening address, she thanked Whānau Ora providers who had "done the mahi" during the pandemic, helping New Zealand get to the other side.

"I shudder to think what would have happened if our providers were not in the communities up and down the country ... because I know that had that been the case, then many of our families would not have been given the assistance that they needed."

Speaking to the Rotorua Daily Post afterwards, Raukawa-Tait said families were sometimes hesitant about seeking support during the Covid-19 pandemic.

"So we just had to go to the whānau ... and just to say that [Covid] will pass and Whānau Ora providers are here to support them in any way we can."

She said many families were struggling with health issues, housing or income.

"You add all of those up together and it makes for a very complex situation so we have to work with the family to unpack what the priorities are for them and then work with them."

On the framework, Raukawa-Tait said those working with whānau Māori must be "competent" and needed to know about the Treaty obligations and tikanga.

"You have to know that we don't view our whānau as mad, bad or sad. We view them as precious - we're not blinded to the fact that many of them do have some significant issues in their lives but we know that we can provide the support and early intervention. And we provide it in a Māori way."