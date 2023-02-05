Space to fill thanks to James Kirkpatrick Group. Photo / Supplied

One of the country’s richest men, James Kirkpatrick, has jumped in to support Dave Letele’s flood mission by giving him warehouse space where the community advocate and his team will set up Phase two and Phase three of his flood relief support plan.

Letele told the Herald that in order to support whānau left homeless and furniture-less by the Auckland floods, Phase two - clean-up - and Phase three, restoring homes was critical.

“In the next phases of my recovery plan of Auckland, we have to ensure that no one gets left behind,” Letele said.

“The clean-up phase is critical.

Community leader Dave Letele at work at his food bank in Mangere where he is supporting people who were affected by the Auckland floods. Photo / Dean Purcell

“It must be done fast and properly. If black mould gets in, this will cause huge health problems for our families.

“Then restoring homes is also important.

“So many of our families in Auckland don’t have insurance. They are in huge need of the basics: beds, bedding, fridges, washing machines.

“To help us with this plan, I’m super happy to announce the incredible team at The James Kirkpatrick group have offered us this fantastic storage space.

“I’ll also use this space as a office for our BBM navigators to work from.”

Letele said the deal with Kirkpatrick was sealed on a handshake. He made a public plea through the Herald on Wednesday.

“THANK YOU James Kirkpatrick and all the team that done this deal on a handshake,” Letele said.

James Kirkpatrick Group. Image / Supplied

James Kirkpatrick Group - headed by James Kirkpatrick - owns properties across Tamaki Makaurau. According to the National Business Review, Kirkpatrick has a personal fortune of $750 million and a property portfolio of over $1 billion.

Along with Kirkpatrick Properties, Letele said he is also humbled by the generosity of National Mini Storage, Papakura, which has also offered a 4000sq m facility.

“While the clean-up continues, we will be able to start taking donations of household goods as of next week! And we can’t thank them enough.,” Letele said.

“How this will all work will be announced this coming week.

“Thank you so much to all of you and your offers, which sparked this idea or how we can restore homes.

“Action. Action. Action. That’s what we will keep doing.

“Ensuring no one gets left behind, and this also includes all of the volunteers that are often flood affected too.”

“I’m NOT letting the bureaucrats get in the way of helping families.

To donate furniture, washing machines, fridges etc please email admin@thebbmprogram.com



