Christchurch school students will put on their gumboots on Sunday for ‘Wellies for Wellbeing'. Photo / Supplied

The spirit of unity and a shared commitment to mental health awareness will take centre stage as students from 10 high schools across Christchurch come together for the Wellies for Wellbeing event on Sunday.

Organised as an inter-high school initiative, the 10km gumboot walk serves as both an awareness and fundraising campaign for leading youth mental health charity and counselling services I Am Hope and Gumboot Friday.

Scheduled for August 27 at Hagley Park, about 150 enthusiastic students will don red and black clothes, the colours of Canterbury to represent strength, resilience, and unity. They will be supported and joined by school staff, family, friends and members of the public.

“Growing up in Canterbury, having faced so many challenges, we see and feel first-hand the huge struggles faced by young people. We desperately need to stomp the stigma for asking for help and get vocal to normalise mental health discussions.

Students from 10 Christchurch high schools will take part in the ‘Wellies for Wellbeing walk on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

“It is so inspiring to see 10 high schools united from all across Christchurch to raise awareness and support for our rangatahi, because no one should ever be alone in their fight,” says 17-year-old Bethany Crossan, the Head Girl of Christchurch Girls’ High and one of the event’s founding members.

Head students from various schools have been collaborating for weeks to meticulously plan the event. Not only does this initiative provide a platform for students to engage with mental health issues, but it also showcases their ability to organise and create meaningful change.

Wellies for Wellbeing is supported by Go Media with activated billboards city-wide ahead of the event.

“Wellies for Wellbeing isn’t just a walk; it’s a resounding declaration of unity on mental health among our kids. Our children are showing us their unwavering commitment to confronting the complexities of their mental health experiences.

“Through the red and black hues, mirroring the unyielding Canterbury spirit, these kids will exhibit not just pride but a collective resolve to overcome the complicated challenges of their times.

“At I Am Hope, Kiwi youth lead the charge. We actively seek their direction, listening to their ideas and concerns, allowing their voices to illuminate the path we tread in addressing their mental health challenges.

“We pause, we listen, and we heed the perspectives that shape our work in this space,” says I Am Hope founder Mike King, who will walk and speak with the students.

The act of wearing gumboots, the iconic footwear that symbolises the difficulty of drudging through the mud, mirrors the resilience required to confront and conquer mental health challenges on a day-to-day basis.

Following the walk, there will be a celebration where King, students and others will speak about their own mental health journeys and the importance of igniting conversations about mental health going forward.

Givealittle page: https://givealittle.co.nz/fundraiser/wellies-for-wellness



