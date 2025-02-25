“I had little kids sleeping in the next room, I just wanted them to f*** off.”

Natasha Burnet with her son Cayden. Photo / GoFundMe

But Cayden tried to prevent them from leaving, attempting to close the garage door as the men struggled to start the car.

Natasha Burnet then stepped in again, telling the men how to start the engine so they could escape and leave the family home.

The home invasion was just part of a series of thefts and violent incidents that culminated in two men being arrested at the North Lakes shopping centre.

A third man remains on the run.

Burnet said she had got the car back but it was “making all sorts of noises” and had suffered damage.

The Burnet family had just got back on its feet after a period of homelessness and living in insecure rentals and Natasha Burnet told the Daily Mail she feared the family’s finances could take a hit if damage to her car affected her ability to get to work.

A family friend has stepped in, launching a GoFundMe appeal to help them overcome the violent encounter.

“I am raising funds on behalf of a beautiful family, who have been subjected to a heinous crime, leaving them emotionally scarred, but also, without a family car to commute to school and work,” the appeal reads.

The Burnet family. Photo / GoFundMe

“This is a family who have suffered homelessness, along with many other life challenges, their 14-year-old son recently underwent lifesaving surgery.

“Both Mum and Dad are extremely hard-working, dedicated parents who, no matter what obstacles stood in their way, had a smile on their face and a positive outlook.

“As a mother myself, I cannot begin to comprehend the feeling of walking into such a confronting scene.

“The emotional damage this situation has caused this beautiful family, is absolutely heartbreaking.

“Any additional funds raised will ensure the family have the resources available to seek the professional help they need, to work through this together.”

Burnet says she hopes the thieves face justice.

“We’re not the only family they hurt ... I hope they’re put away for a very long time,” she said.