Former East Coast Ngāti Porou CEO Cushla Tangaere-Manuel will have a tough battle with Te Pāti Māori's Meka Whaitiri for Ikaroa Rawhiti. Photo / Tracey Grant

Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has high hopes for Te Tai Rawhiti candidate Cushla Tangaere-Manuel, despite her not being on the party list.

The list released yesterday protects ministers who are list only candidates or standing in unwinnable seats, but some of the MPs who came in on the 2020 red wave could get washed away.

The first non-MP on the list is Hamilton East candidate Georgie Dansey (31) , who was the runner-up in last year’s Hamilton West by-election.

She will hope the party vote gets her across the line.

Meka Whaitiri defected from the Labour Party. Photo / Mark Mitchell

Hipkins is confident Tangaere-Manuel only came on board last month following the defection of Cabinet Minister Meka Whaitiri and will battle the incumbent for Ikaroa Rawhiti.

Labour’s Māori caucus co-chair Willie Jackson also paid tribute to Tangaere-Manuel, Soraya Peke-Mason and Nanaia Mahuta, who will all stand as Māori Electorate candidates only.

“I mihi to those three wahine Māori and the decisions they have made.”

Hipkins says Tangaere-Manuel will bring home Ikaroa Rawhiti for Labour despite Whaitiri being a tough competitor.

“Because she’s a relatively late nominee she hasn’t nominated for the list so she is running for Ikaroa Rawhiti only. I think she’s going to win that seat,” Hipkins says.

Māori make up six of the top 20 places on the Labour list and 11 of the top 40.

Waatea.News.Com