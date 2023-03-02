TVNZ presenter Te Rauhiringa Brown. Photo / Supplied

Exclusive:

TVNZ presenter Te Rauhiringa Brown is seven months pregnant, has a full-time job as a reporter for Seven Sharp and a fill-in 1News weather presenter, and is a mother to two young boys. Her schedule is hectic. But the 30-year-old has still found time to return to her first love – theatre.

The fluent te reo Māori speaker has juggled her busy workload to include weeks of rehearsal and performing in the new play, Hemo is Home, which will be the first show to open the newly refurbished $3 million Te Pou Theatre, the home to Māori theatre based in West Auckland.

“The truth is that in everything that I do, it doesn’t feel like work. It feels like I’m doing what I love. When that happens, it’s a privilege. It’s great to be back in this space. Theatre feeds my soul,” she says.

Te Rauhiringa, whose iwi are Ngāti Maniapoto, Ngāti Raukawa, Ngāti Apakura and Ngāti Kahu, started taking acting lessons at Te Pou Theatre in 2015. The once-shy performer attributes the theatre company to giving her the confidence to pursue a career in acting and television journalism.

“Theatre was my first love. If it wasn’t for the work I did with Te Pou, I wouldn’t be where I am today. They contributed to building my confidence in front of a live audience. Live theatre is like live TV, there’s only so much room for mistakes for live TV and in theatre.”

"Hemo is Home" opens tonight at Te Pou Theatre until March 12 at the Corban Estate Arts Centre in West Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Since completing the 10-week acting course at Te Pou, which was a class to improve the acting skills of te reo Māori speakers, Te Rauhirigna’s career in performing on TV, film, theatre and journalism, has thrived. She’s appeared in the films Waru and Kāinga, presented countless TV shows, performed in plays for the Auckland Theatre Company, and has graced our TV screens on Seven Sharp, Te Karere and as 1News’ occasional weather presenter.

She says her experience at Te Pou Theatre, an arts organisation that encourages and promotes indigenous storytelling, allowed Te Rauhiringa to feel comfortable speaking and being Māori.

“I’ve always theatre and acting but never thought it was something that I could pursue. I always viewed it as a euro-centric environment. As a kura kaupapa kid and as a reo Māori speaker, I didn’t feel like I belonged. But Te Pou changed my perception and gave me a voice.”

Hemo is Home was written by Te Pou Theatre co-founder and director Tainui Tukiwaho, with his five children in his blended family during the Covid-19 lockdown. The play, about a young boy’s relationship with his deceased whānau members at a urupā (cemetery), was named runner-up at the prestigious New Zealand Adam Playwriting Awards.

The play stars 10-year-old Te Rongopai Curreen-Tukiwaho and established Māori actors Maaka Pohatu (Wellington Paranormal), Bronwyn Turei (Go Girls), and Awhina Rose Ashby (Rūrangi).

10-year-old Te Rongopai Curreen-Tukiwaho stars in hemo is Home. Photo / Supplied

“Bear in mind that it was written by kids, so there are some moments that are extremely absurd. But that’s what theatre is all about. It’s a space that encourages this kind of creative expression.”

Te Rauhinga, who is a mother to Te Māpuna, 12, and Te Rangikohea, 9. Is expecting her third child in 12 weeks’ time, with partner and fellow actor and Māori speaker Mauri Oho Stokes. She says juggling multiple jobs has been challenging but the support around her has allowed her to continue.

“I do get really tired but the support from my whānau, my work colleagues and my Te Pou whānau has made it all possible.”

Hemo is Home opens tonight at Te Pou Theatre until March 12 at the Corban Estate Arts Centre in West Auckland.