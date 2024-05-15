Ashleigh Hoeta-Williamson is always on the lookout for motorbikes. Video / Will Toogood

By Mare Haimona-Riki of Whakaata Maori

After breaking the world record for the heaviest equipped bench press, Ashleigh Hoeta continues to chase greatness in the world of strength sports.

The Te Atiawa power athlete recently qualified for the East vs West competition, along with her sister Dariah who went along to support Ashleigh but ended up competing herself.

“All of my nerves and attention just went to her,” Ashleigh says.

“Because she has never really competed properly, let alone at an international comp.”

Dariah finished first with her left arm and second with her right arm in the under 75kg arm wrestling category.

Hurdles to success

Ashleigh Hoeta’s road to triumph has been far from smooth.

In 2020, she had a stroke, which held her back from competing for 13 months.

She gradually made her way back into powerlifting and became best in the country.

But the hurdles didn’t end there. Her father was diagnosed with end-stage emphysema, adding another layer of emotional strain to her journey. He died in October 2023.

“I had arm wrestling nationals the week after he passed away, and I was meant to be attempting the bench record a month later,” she says.

Despite the heartache and grief, she persevered, channelling her pain into motivation, determined to honour her father’s memory and achieve her goals.

Against all odds, she became the first woman in the world to bench press an incredible 700 pounds (317.5 kilograms).

“Throughout all of this I also battled with depression, a constant companion in my darkest moments. But I refused to let it overpower me. I found strength in my struggles and used them to fuel my determination to keep moving forward.

“My kids are my inspiration… I want them to grow up knowing that there are no limits, its just endless possibilities for what you can achieve.”

Preparing for Turkey

The Hamilton-based sisters, originally from Taranaki, have two more competitions in New Zealand, one in Auckland later this month and then one in Tauranga in June before they go to Turkey.

They’re currently fundraising for their trip to Turkey in July, and If either of them win in Turkey, they head to the East vs West World Championship in Florida in August, which will take Ashleigh Hoeta one step closer to her ultimate goal.

“I want to be the best in the world for women in arm wrestling… And at the end of November I am going to be attempting a 400kg bench press.”



