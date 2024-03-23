Polyfest 2024: ‘Dont ban the free school lunches please’

Marcellin College student Tomislav Jurisich, who has Down syndrome, is performing on the Tongan Stage at the ASB Polyfest tomorrow. Video / William Sangster

By Aaron Ryan of Whakaata Maori

Rangatahi spoke their minds at this year’s ASB Polyfest and sent some strong messages to the coalition Government.

Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters, Pacific Peoples Minister Shane Reti and Culture and Heritage Minister Paul Goldsmith took leisurely strolls through what is one of the largest Pacific events in the world today.

Asked: “What message do you have for the politicians walking around?” Wairangi, a 10-year-old student at Valley Primary School in Pukekohe, had a strong response: “We love you and make sure the white government, the Pākehā government, doesn’t take our Māori away and all our culture because we toitū te Tiriti and we love Māori. We’re amazing and we love us.”

The festival was already teeming with political opinions from rangatahi, some of whom defended the Freyberg High School student who was seen spitting at the feet of Act Party leader David Seymour as part of a haka.

The Government has recently talked about cutting free school lunches for children, which could widely affect Māori and Pacific children.

Many children at Polyfest talked about the need for those lunches as they say, for some, it’s a main reason to attend school.

A bill has not been passed in Parliament yet but there was an air of panic among lower-decile schools whose children rely on them.

“Why are we not getting free lunches anymore?” 12-year-old Faith from Glen Eden Intermediate asked.

Students from Edgewater College also made their concerns heard as some students have had to take part-time jobs to help support their families.

“Don’t ban the free school lunches, guys, we’re not rich, please don’t ban the free school lunches they’re very nice,” Sione Tupou said.

“Don’t ban it, I’m still hungry you know. Don’t ban it and can you give me some free money because food is expensive,” said his friend Miracle, who supported his statement.

Leilani Clarke, who’s the project manager for a Pacific Youth organisation called Le Vā, also chimed in to stress the importance of the Government listening to Pacific youth as they’re the fastest-growing population in Aotearoa.

“Hear our community voice. Our community knows best what’s for it.”