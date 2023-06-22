Green Party co-leader Marama Davidson. Photo / NZME

Police are yet to identify the motorcyclist who hit Green MP Marama Davidson before the #Let WomenTalk rally for British women’s rights campaigner Posie Parker.

Davidson was knocked to the ground by a motorcycle that struck her at a pedestrian crossing in March as she was making her way to Parker’s rally in Auckland’s Albert Park.

A spokesperson from Davidson’s office said: “The inquiry is ongoing and is a matter for police at this stage.”

Auckland Police said they were following strong lines of inquiry.

“Police investigations into this incident are ongoing and police are following positive lines of enquiry but are not in a position to comment further at this time,” a police spokesperson said.

It was reported that the motorcyclist was part of a convoy of riders in the city that Saturday, March 25, morning for two rallies - Parker’s and a Vision NZ Rally for families and freedom for parents to choose what is taught to their children.

Vision New Zealand leader Hannah Tamaki - who will announce in a fortnight the electorate she will stand in at the upcoming election - told the Herald she was confident none of her people was involved.

“I can tell you it definitely wasn’t Brian Tamaki,” Hannah Tamaki laughed.

“We don’t know who it was. If it was a Destiny person, we would have been told ages ago - and we haven’t been told.

“From what we understand, the bikes were going through the crossing.

“If the police have footage, they have to do their investigation. We don’t know anything.

“But Brian and I are sad that it happened to Marama.

Meanwhile, the Tamakis tour of the South Island had hit a couple of speedbumps in Nelson and Greymouth.

“We are in the South Island doing a road tour,” Tamaki said.

“We’ve been to Blenheim, Nelson, Greymouth and now we are heading to Rangiora, Christchurch, Dunedin and Queenstown.

“We have been everywhere, and we have been well received.

“Nelson tried to cancel us but we got Sue Grey involved and it turned out to be a misunderstanding.

“In Greymouth it also got a bit tricky, but was sorted. We are not going to give up.”

