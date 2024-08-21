Police make an arrest after another armed incident.

Leading Māori criminologist Emmy Rākete says the Crown has been acknowledging and apologising for the racism of its law enforcement agencies ever since Moana Jackson’s He Whaipaanga Hou report in 1987.

“These apologies are all worthless insults to the Māori people as long as the Crown never actually stops its racist violence.”

But Police Minister Mark Mitchell denies on-going bias towards Māori as police don’t get to choose who they are dealing with.

“I believe that we have a world class police service that do an outstanding job and don’t think there is systemic bias in the police at all,” Mitchell said.

He said Māori are over-represented in the criminal justice system, but the blame should not be on police.