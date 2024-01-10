Former National MP Alfred Ngaro is being interviewed by police after a family fight next to mother’s coffin. Video / Supplied

Former National Minister Alfred Ngaro, his wife, his son, his brother and his nephew have all been cleared of assault claims made by a sibling, Cook Island police have revealed.

A police spokesman told the Herald no charges were being pursued as there was a lack of evidence.

Ngaro was initially interviewed by police after a family feud allegedly turned violent as the coffin of his late mother was being carried into her Pacific Island home last week.

Ngaro’s mum Toko Kirianu died in an Auckland rest home on Christmas Day and whānau had taken her body back to her native Cook Islands to be buried.

But as her coffin was being carried from the hearse to the house to prepare for the next day’s burial, a fight allegedly broke out between the Ngaro siblings. Aitutaki police were called to the scene.

“Police are not pursuing assault charges against Alfred Ngaro or Iriti (his brother) and other immediate family,” the spokesperson said.

“Aitutaki Police report there is a lack of evidence to sustain charges. Nine witnesses were interviewed yesterday. The complainant was advised by police as to the outcome.”

Ngaro said the situation was terrible for his dad, Daniel, who was not only grieving the loss of his wife but also having to see his children at each other.

“Once police had spoken to witnesses, they realised what had happened,” Ngaro said.

“Now we can finally grieve our mum before we head home.

“This has been especially hard on Dad.”

Ngaro said his whānau can also finally tidy up their mum’s burial plot and try to get on with their lives.

“We spent a long time at the police station and haven’t been able to focus on grieving but we can now move on.

“We have a few days left here and it has been very tough for us as a family.

Ngaro was a National MP from 2011 until 2020.

In 2023 he was made leader of a new Christian party, NewZeal, but failed to win re-election.

